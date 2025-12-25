Natural Gas Week 52: Withdrawal Deepens To 158 BCF As Winter Demand Bites

The natural gas market closes out Week 52 with continued winter pressure, as a forecast -158 BCF storage withdrawal for Week 51 (December 19) pushes inventories to 3,420 BCF-125 BCF below 2024 and 70 BCF under the 5-year average. The F26 contract expires with heightened volatility above the upper interquartile range, while the forward curve stabilizes long-term but diverges near-term. HDD+CDD values surge to 30-year highs before easing, driving demand amid stable production.

Current natural gas prices compared to price dispersion 10 days before expiration, by month since 2010

The last days before the expiration of the F26 contract are marked by increased volatility, as in many historical years. The current price has significantly exceeded the upper limit of the historical interquartile range 10 days before expiration (exceeding the 75th percentile and approaching historical highs). This may signal strong buyer pressure or a change in market expectations, but it also increases the risk of a downward correction to the historical norm.

Forward curve compared to 2020-2025

The shape of the 2025 forward curve on nearby contracts is practically consistent with the 2023–2024 ranges, while the nearby F26 contract shows significant volatility.

Current natural gas stocks and forecast for next week compared to 2020-202

According to the forecast for week 51 (EIA report for the week ending December 19), a series of significant withdrawals is expected to continue. Gas stocks in underground storage facilities will decrease by -158 BCF, which is 35 BCF below the average for the past five years. At the same time, stock levels will reach 3,420 BCF, which is 125 BCF below the 2024 level and 70 BCF below the five-year average.

HDD+CDD based on current NOAA data and forecast for the next two weeks compared to 1994-2024

Currently, the total HDD + CDD (heating and cooling degree days) indicators for all climatic regions of the United States are at the lower end of the range. According to meteorological models, the weather in the next two weeks will be within the average and moderately warm ranges of the 30-year climate norm.

Daily supply/demand difference compared to 2014-2024

On December 24, the difference between supply and demand in 2025 continues to decline after abnormal growth and has fallen below the lower interquartile range for 2014-2024.

Number of days for delivery from warehouses

The graph shows the number of days of supply from storage alone, based on current consumption levels. As of December 24, reserves are sufficient for approximately 30 days, which is one day higher than in 2024, two days lower than the average, and remains stable around the average.

Filling level of European storage facilities

The overall level of gas storage in Europe on December 24 continues to decline and stands at 66.1% (-2.7% for the week), which is 9.8% below the average level and 9.2% lower than last year. The lowest storage levels are observed in Croatia (41.7%), Latvia (50%), Denmark (52.9%), and the Netherlands (53.5%). The maximum levels are in Sweden (102%), Portugal (93.5%), Poland (85.7%), Romania (78.8%), and Italy (76.5%).

Electricity generation by source

Compared to last week, gas generation in the US48 energy balance fell by 3% on December 24, 2025, remaining in the middle range at 35.9% of the total. The share of nuclear generation increased by 2.8% to 20.8% and is in the middle range. The share of coal generation fell by 2.5% and is close to its 5-year low of 16.8%, the share of wind generation fluctuated significantly over the past week, reaching 17.5% and settling at 13.9%. Solar generation accounts for 3.5% of the total.

This analysis was conducted in cooperation with Anastasia Volkova, analyst of LSE. The charts were created by our team and based on an analysis from Bloomberg and the EIA data.

