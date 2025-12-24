Markets Hit New Highs, ASTS Launches, And Christmas Week Thins Liquidity

Equities push to fresh records, space connectivity takes a major step forward, and the calendar turns quiet as the year winds down.

Markets Make New All-Time Highs

U.S. equities pushed to new all-time highs today, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both extending their December rally. According to reports, the S&P 500 closed at a record as easing inflation expectations, stable yields, and continued strength in mega-cap technology drove broad index gains.

Leadership remains concentrated, but momentum is undeniable. The move higher reflects improving risk appetite, lighter positioning into year-end, and growing confidence that monetary policy is no longer a headwind heading into 2025.

AST SpaceMobile Successfully Launches BlueBird-6

AST SpaceMobile confirmed a successful launch of its BlueBird-6 satellite, a major milestone for the company's direct-to-device satellite connectivity roadmap. The satellite deployed as planned and initial systems checks indicate nominal performance, marking another step toward commercial global coverage.

For ASTS, this de-risks execution and strengthens its positioning as one of the few companies attempting space-based cellular broadband at scale. Investors view successful launches as critical validation events, and today's outcome reinforces long-term confidence in the constellation buildout.

Holiday Schedule: Short Trading Week Ahead

Today is a shortened trading session for Christmas Eve, with U.S. markets closed on Christmas Day. Trading resumes Friday, leaving just a handful of sessions before year-end.

Liquidity will be thin, moves may be exaggerated, and most investors are focused more on managing risk than initiating new positions. With new highs already in place, the final days of the year are about protecting gains rather than chasing them.

Thanks for reading! Catch you in the next one!

For more updates throughout the week, follow @WOLF_Financial

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

