What's Next for Equinix? Legal Uncertainty Cleared, And Global Expansion Ramps Up

The global data center market is experiencing rapid growth as demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing increases. Industry experts project it will reach over $622 billion by 2030, growing at nearly 11% annually.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) , the world’s largest digital infrastructure company, is at the centre making big moves. In November 2025, it announced a $22 million data center in Lagos, Nigeria, due to open in early 2026 as part of a wider $100 million push to boost Africa's digital space. Just weeks earlier, Equinix partnered with AI chip maker Groq to launch a AI inference facility in Sydney, Australia, bringing high-speed AI computing closer to millions of developers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Yet beneath this growth story lies a recent legal chapter that has some investors questioning the company’s accounting practices. In July 2025, Equinix agreed to pay $41.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the company inflated key financial metrics between 2019 and 2024 by misclassifying routine maintenance costs like batteries and lightbulbs as one-time capital expenses. When the details became public in March 2024 following a Hindenburg Research report, Equinix’s stock dipped from $844.58 to $824.88, a modest 2.3% drop.

Although many assume that such lawsuits negatively impact a company’s long-term prospects, let’s take a closer look.​

Equinix's Financial Performance and Market Position

Equinix stock trades around $750, with a market cap near $74 billion. Over the past 52 weeks, it hit a high of $991 in late 2024 and dropped to $701 in April 2025, a 29% swing tied to investor worries back then. Year-to-date in 2025, it’s down about 17%, but up 14% from those April lows as the market stabilizes.​

The company’s recent earnings were strong, beating expectations with revenue of $2.32 billion for the third quarter of 2025. However, even with good news, the stock dipped about 10% afterward, likely because of wider economic worries. But sentiment shifted thanks to some key moves. In November, Equinix bought a data center business in Ireland for €59 million and announced a new $22 million facility in Nigeria, showing it’s still focused on growth. The biggest win came on November 20, when the company announced that federal investigations by the SEC and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were closed with no action being taken, removing a major cloud of uncertainty.​

For fiscal year 2025, EPS guidance sits at $37.95-$38.77, and analysts project continued growth with earnings estimated at around $33.10 for fiscal 2025. The company maintains a fortress balance sheet with a reported market cap of $73.7 billion and continues to throw off impressive returns, with a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%.​

The company is financially solid, with over $2 billion in cash and healthy profit margins. While the stock isn’t cheap, its price-to-earnings ratio is about 20, and the forward P/E is closer to 49, with a price-to-sales ratio of 8.4. The stock pays a dividend of about $18.76 per year, which works out to a 2.5% yield.

Equinix's Path Forward

Wall Street remains overwhelmingly confident in Equinix despite the recent volatility. According to Barchart’s analyst ratings, the consensus among 30 analysts is a “Strong Buy” with a rating score of 4.43 out of 5, showing that the pros are betting on the company’s long-term resilience. Specifically, 20 analysts rate it a “Strong Buy” and 3 a “Moderate Buy,” while only 7 suggest holding and none recommend selling, underscoring a belief that the recent price dips are temporary.

Analysts are particularly encouraged by catalysts like the successful conclusion of the SEC investigation and aggressive expansion moves like the new $22 million data center in Nigeria and the acquisition of BT's Irish data centers, which position the company to capture global digital growth.

With an average price target of roughly $957, implying over 19% upside from current levels, the message is clear: experts see the current valuation as an attractive entry point for a market leader poised to rebound as legal clouds clear.

Legal Controversy

Following allegations of accounting improprieties, Equinix faced a class action lawsuit accusing the company of misclassifying routine maintenance expenses like lightbulbs and batteries as capital expenditures to artificially boost its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO).

This maneuver allegedly inflated executive bonuses by $150 million over five years. The scandal came to a head in March 2024 after a short-seller report exposed these practices, triggering a sharp drop in the stock price and sparking investor outrage. Rather than dragging out a costly and reputation-damaging trial, Equinix agreed to a $41.5 million settlement in July 2025 to resolve the claims without admitting wrongdoing.​ Affected investors can now submit claims and receive their share of the recovery.

Remarkably, this settlement is a financial non-event for the company. The entire $41.5 million payout is fully covered by insurance, meaning zero direct impact on Equinix’s balance sheet or cash reserves. Performing a quick balance-of-outcomes analysis confirms this: the probability of direct financial loss from this specific case is effectively 0%, as the insurance coverage absorbs the full liability.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinix looks more like a growth story with a rough chapter than a company in real trouble. Its push into new markets like Lagos and AI hubs like Sydney shows it's still playing offense, not hiding from the spotlight. The $41.5 million settlement is fully covered by insurance, so it doesn't really touch the company's cash, while the core business keeps growing with solid earnings and healthy margins. Analysts still see upside from here, with a strong "Buy" rating and price targets well above today's levels, suggesting many on Wall Street view the recent drama as a temporary setback rather than a lasting stain.

