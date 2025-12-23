Under the Radar: Why Process Beats Prediction in Volatile Markets

One of the hardest lessons investors ever learn is that intelligence alone is not enough. Markets are emotional machines. Fear, greed, overconfidence, and narrative chasing do far more damage to portfolios than bad math ever will. Over the years, I have seen smart people make consistently poor decisions simply because they trusted their instincts instead of a process.

That is where factor investing earns its keep.

Factor investing is not new, trendy, or theoretical. It is one of the most heavily researched areas in finance, backed by decades of academic work and quietly used by some of the most successful institutional investors in the world. At its core, it is about replacing opinions with evidence and replacing emotion with discipline.

Benzinga's factor rankings take that institutional framework and make it practical. Instead of drowning investors in raw data, the system distills thousands of variables into clean, percentile based rankings that show exactly how a stock compares to the rest of the market. A score of 99 means the stock ranks in the top one percent for that factor. No guesswork. No narrative gymnastics. Just data.

What I like most about this approach is its flexibility. You can use a single factor to express a clear view, or you can combine factors to build portfolios that reflect how markets actually behave, not how we wish they would behave.

Growth, value, quality, and momentum are not abstract concepts. They are persistent drivers of returns that show up again and again across decades, geographies, and market cycles.

Value investing, in particular, has never been about buying what looks good. It has always been about buying what looks bad but is getting better. The problem is that most investors stop at the first step. They find something cheap, declare it undervalued, and ignore the far more important question. Is the business actually turning the corner?

Cheap stocks can stay cheap for a very long time. Some deserve to.

That is why combining Benzinga factor rankings with Benzinga trend indicators matters. One identifies where pessimism has pushed prices too far. The other helps confirm when the market is beginning to reassess those assumptions. Together, they create a disciplined framework for finding value stocks that are not just inexpensive, but potentially on the road to recovery.

Factor rankings help eliminate one of the most common mistakes in value investing. Low price alone is not opportunity. Markets discount companies for reasons, including deteriorating fundamentals, balance sheet stress, or broken business models. Benzinga value rankings do not rely on a single metric. They examine valuation across revenues, earnings, cash flow, and assets simultaneously. When a stock ranks highly on value, it is not cheap in one way. It is cheap in several ways at once.

But value alone does not tell you when to act.

Markets tend to move ahead of fundamentals. Price trends often stabilize and turn higher before earnings recover. Investors who wait for clean financial statements usually miss the most attractive part of the move. Trend indicators help solve that problem by identifying when selling pressure has exhausted itself and when buyers are starting to return. They do not predict turnarounds. They confirm them.

The intersection of deep value and improving price trends is where recovery investing works best.

Several current examples illustrate how this framework comes together in practice.

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) is a global energy and chemical company with operations spanning fuels, industrial chemicals, and gas based products. Its business is deeply cyclical, which has kept valuation multiples depressed for an extended period. The company has taken steps to strengthen its balance sheet and rationalize operations, and its share price has stabilized and begun to move higher from recent lows. That combination of deep value and improving price behavior suggests the market may be starting to price in a more constructive operating environment.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) operates one of the world's largest container shipping networks across major global trade routes. The sharp normalization in freight rates after pandemic era extremes pushed valuations across the sector to distressed levels. ZIM now trades at prices that reflect very low expectations, even as its stock has established a positive price trend. Shipping stocks tend to lead economic inflection points, and improving price action often appears before trade data confirms a recovery.

America's Car-Mart Inc.(NASDAQ:CRMT) focuses on used vehicle sales and in house financing for customers underserved by traditional lenders. Earnings pressure and rising credit costs drove the stock to deeply discounted levels relative to its history. Recently, shares have shown stabilization and upward momentum from depressed prices. In recovery investing, that shift in price behavior after prolonged weakness often signals that worst case expectations may already be reflected in the stock.

Edenor S.A.(NYSE:EDN) is an electric power distributor serving the Buenos Aires region. Utilities rarely attract attention during volatile markets, but they can trade at steep discounts during periods of macro uncertainty. EDN remains inexpensive while price trends have quietly improved. When essential service providers begin to attract incremental buying interest while still priced for distress, it can mark the early stages of recovery driven by normalization rather than growth.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is a major provider of life insurance and retirement products in the United States. Insurance stocks have been pressured by interest rate volatility and capital market uncertainty, leaving Lincoln National trading at a meaningful discount to historical valuation norms. Recently, the stock has established technical support and shown improving price behavior. Financials often act as early indicators of stabilization when credit conditions improve, and Lincoln National fits that recovery value profile.

Across all of these examples, the lesson is the same. Valuation tells you where expectations are low. Trend indicators tell you when those expectations may be starting to change.

The goal is not to buy the bottom. The goal is to buy recovery before it becomes obvious. By combining Benzinga factor rankings with Benzinga trend indicators, investors can avoid value traps that remain cheap and avoid chasing momentum disconnected from fundamentals.

This approach does not eliminate risk, but it does eliminate many unforced errors. In markets dominated by noise and narratives, discipline is the real edge. Value on its own is not enough. Trend without valuation is dangerous. When the two align, probabilities finally begin to work in your favor.