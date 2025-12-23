How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's session is one of the most data heavy days of the week, arriving just ahead of the holiday period when liquidity can begin to thin. The morning started with a dense cluster of releases including the second reading of Q3 GDP, the GDP Price Index, personal consumption figures, core PCE, durable goods, capital goods, business inventories, and Canadian GDP. These releases will collectively shape expectations around growth, inflation, and demand heading into year end.

Later, markets will digest industrial production, capacity utilization, and manufacturing output, offering insight into how supply and production are holding up. The focus then shifts to 10:00 AM ET with Richmond Fed data and Conference Board consumer confidence readings, which will help gauge household sentiment and spending behavior. Treasury auctions throughout the late morning and early afternoon may also influence rate expectations and equity positioning.

With so many data points hitting in rapid succession, expect fast and sometimes conflicting reactions across markets. Traders should anticipate sharp swings as positioning adjusts in real time.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the session at 684.75, sitting near an important balance area as traders brace for a flood of economic data. If buyers can hold this level early, the first upside objective sits near 686.10, where price may pause to gauge follow through. Strength above that area could allow SPY to work toward 687.60, with a more aggressive upside push targeting 689.25 if the data set supports risk appetite. These levels represent areas where buyers previously showed interest and where momentum could accelerate quickly if confidence builds.

If SPY loses 684.75, sellers may press price into 683.20 as an initial test. A failure to stabilize there opens the door toward 681.75, where buyers will need to respond to prevent deeper weakness. Continued selling could drag SPY into 680.10, especially if data surprises to the downside or creates uncertainty. Given the volume of releases, reactions may be sharp and fast around these zones.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the day at 619.00, with technology likely to remain sensitive to macro data and growth expectations. Holding above this level could allow buyers to push into 620.45, followed by a potential move toward 621.90. If momentum strengthens alongside favorable economic readings, QQQ may stretch toward 623.50, signaling renewed confidence in growth oriented names. These upside areas reflect prior congestion and areas where sellers previously stepped in.

A break below 619.00 would likely bring 617.60 into play quickly. If that level fails to attract buyers, downside could extend toward 616.10. Sustained pressure may then pull QQQ into 614.75, particularly if data sparks concerns about demand or earnings growth. Volatility may increase rapidly as traders reposition around macro headlines.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 271.00, attempting to stabilize after recent back and forth price action. A firm hold here could guide price into 272.20, where buyers will need to show follow through. Strength beyond that area may carry Apple toward 273.60, with a higher upside target near 275.10 if broader market sentiment improves. These levels reflect zones where Apple has previously stalled or accelerated, making them key reference points.

If 271.00 fails, sellers may test 269.90 as initial support. A break lower could expose 268.65, where buyers may attempt to slow the move. If selling persists, Apple could slide into 267.30. These downside levels matter because losing them would suggest buyers are stepping aside amid macro uncertainty.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins the session at 485.25, trading in the middle of a well defined range. Holding this level could allow buyers to push into 486.90, followed by a test of 488.50. If data supports risk taking, MSFT may extend toward 490.25, showing strength returning to large cap leadership. Each of these levels represents prior reaction zones where momentum previously shifted.

A breakdown below 485.25 would put 483.85 in focus quickly. Failure there could open the door to 482.40, with deeper selling targeting 480.90 if pressure builds. With heavy macro data on deck, MSFT may see swift rotations as traders adjust exposure around rates and growth expectations.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 183.00, sitting at a pivotal area following recent consolidation. If buyers defend this level, price could climb into 184.60, with follow through toward 186.10 if momentum builds. A stronger upside reaction could stretch into 187.75, particularly if economic data supports continued strength in growth and capital spending themes. These levels reflect zones where NVIDIA has historically accelerated when confidence returns.

If 183.00 fails, sellers may quickly push price into 181.85. A continued slide could test 180.40, where buyers will need to respond decisively. If selling intensifies, NVIDIA could fall into 178.90, signaling risk appetite fading in high beta names amid macro volatility.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts the day at 309.75, attempting to hold recent gains as traders digest incoming data. A steady hold could allow price to push into 311.20, followed by an advance toward 312.85. If buyers gain control, GOOGL may stretch toward 314.40, reflecting confidence returning to communication services and advertising driven names.

A move below 309.75 would bring 308.10 into focus. Losing that level could lead to a test of 306.70, with further weakness targeting 305.25 if sellers press their advantage. These levels mark areas where demand previously stepped in and will be closely watched today.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 661.50, sitting just below recent highs as traders assess risk. Holding this level could allow buyers to lift price into 663.40, followed by a push toward 665.25. If momentum accelerates, META may reach 667.10, signaling continued strength in large cap social and advertising names.

If META slips below 661.50, sellers may target 659.80 first. A breakdown there could pull price into 657.90. Continued weakness could open the door to 656.10, especially if broader markets react negatively to economic data surprises.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 490.50, where buyers will attempt to maintain control after recent strength. A hold above this level could push TSLA into 493.10, followed by an advance toward 495.75 if momentum builds. A stronger upside extension could reach 498.50, reflecting renewed speculative appetite.

If 490.50 fails, sellers may test 487.90 quickly. Continued downside could drag TSLA into 485.25, with heavier selling targeting 482.60 if volatility spikes. Tesla tends to move quickly around macro events, making these levels especially important.

Final Word: Staying patient, respecting key levels, and avoiding overexposure will be critical as markets navigate this heavy macro environment. Good luck, happy holidays, and trade safely.

