Tech Returns To The Center In The Week That Was

Micron Sparks a Reset in AI Flows, A Signal of Renewed Confidence in the AI Cycle

U.S. equities closed higher at the end of a volatile week. While the move may appear, on the surface, to be driven by a rebound in technology stocks, our perspective suggests something more structural: a renewed concentration of capital into AI infrastructure assets, rather than a simple relief rally.

At the center of this move was Micron Technology. Strong forward guidance helped alleviate lingering concerns around AI-related valuation pressure and funding constraints. Micron closed at a record high, reinforcing the market's view that AI memory demand is not a short-term cycle, but a structurally visible growth driver.

From our standpoint, Micron stood out as a name that attracted consistent institutional buying from the open through the close. This pattern points not to short-term trading activity, but to position rebuilding by longer-term capital.

Nvidia and Oracle: Additional Momentum from Policy and Structural Events

Micron's rally did not occur in isolation.

Nvidia benefited from reports that the U.S. may review export restrictions, potentially allowing shipments of its second-most powerful AI chip to China. This development reignited confidence in Nvidia's medium- to long-term role in global AI infrastructure, beyond near-term earnings considerations.

Oracle also surged after ByteDance agreed to restructure control of TikTok's U.S. operations. This was not viewed as a simple M&A headline, but rather as a strategic re-rating of companies that sit at the core of cloud and data infrastructure.

Technology vs. Consumer Stocks: A Clear Divergence in Capital Flows

One of the most telling features of the session was not which sectors rose, but which sectors fell.

Consumer-facing names such as Nike dropped sharply amid margin pressure and weaker demand from China. This was less about broad economic deterioration and more about capital exiting cyclical assets with declining visibility.

At the same time, utilities and consumer staples also moved lower. Rather than signaling a defensive rotation, this divergence highlights a selective risk preference centered on AI and technology, not a broad-based risk-on or risk-off shift.

Triple Witching Day: Volatility as a Clearing Mechanism

Friday also coincided with triple witching day, when stock options, index options, and index futures expire simultaneously. These sessions are typically marked by elevated volume and short-term price distortions.

Historically, the term "triple witching" emerged in the early 1980s as U.S. options and futures markets expanded, giving Wall Street a name for days when multiple derivatives expired at once and amplified market volatility.

From our perspective, however, this expiration cycle played a constructive role. Rather than destabilizing the market, it helped clear uncertain positioning, allowing technology-sector flows to re-stabilize. This goes beyond a simple "oversold bounce" once fragile positions were unwound, remaining capital rotated toward assets with higher conviction.

Our Intraday Overview

Micron's Rally Was Driven by Absorbed Supply, Not Just Price Momentum

Intraday data shows that Micron experienced early volatility as short-term profit-taking emerged. Momentum indicators softened and prices pulled back, yet the underlying price structure held firm.

During this phase, we identified persistent large-block transactions absorbing sell-side pressure. This suggests that as short-term traders exited, institutional investors were actively building positions near the lower end of the intraday range.

The mid-session green Power Inflow zone marked the decisive turning point. Price volatility compressed while net inflows turned decisively positive. A classic signature of absorption-driven accumulation, not aggressive breakout chasing.

Even as prices consolidated later in the session, flow indicators remained stable. This reinforces the view that Micron's advance was not a headline-driven trade, but the result of longer-horizon capital committing to the name.

Micron vs. Nvidia

Similar Gains, Very Different Flow Structures

Nvidia also rose nearly 4% on the day, but the nature of its flows differed meaningfully from Micron's.

Nvidia's price gains were accompanied by momentum and Power Inflow moving largely in tandem. A pattern consistent with add-on buying in an already core portfolio holding. The flows reflected reinforcement of existing exposure rather than fresh positioning.

Micron, by contrast, showed a clearer pattern of flows stabilizing and accumulating before price followed. While Nvidia represents an expansion of an already embedded AI core position, Micron appears to be a re-entry or re-weighting candidate within the AI cycle.

Within the same AI theme, flows are signaling a distinction:

Nvidia remains the core asset, while Micron is transitioning into a reaccumulation phase.

Not a Bounce, A Reallocation

Seasonal expectations around the Santa Claus rally are well known. What matters more in this market, however, is the direction of capital moving alongside shifting rate expectations.

Flows centered on Micron indicate that AI is no longer treated merely as a high-volatility trading theme, but increasingly as infrastructure that portfolios are reluctant to exclude.

This rally poses a fundamental question:

Is AI still an overheated bubble, or a structurally essential asset class?

Our flows are answering that question “with buying“.

We view Micron's move as the starting point of a broader reallocation across AI infrastructure. We will continue to track these transitions, focusing on flow dynamics that move ahead of price, as the market reshapes its long-term positioning.

