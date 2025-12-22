How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's session kicks off the holiday week with a lighter economic calendar, which often leads to thinner liquidity and more exaggerated price moves. Traders will digest the November Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which provides a broad snapshot of overall economic momentum. While not always a major market mover on its own, it can still influence early sentiment in a low volume environment.

At 11:30AM ET, attention shifts to the Treasury as it conducts the 3 and 6 Month Bill Auction, followed by the 2 Year Note Auction at 1:00PM ET. These auctions will offer insight into demand for short and intermediate term government debt and can influence rates and equity positioning, especially with participation reduced ahead of the holidays.

With limited scheduled data and many market participants stepping aside, price action may be driven more by positioning and order flow than fundamentals. Expect sporadic volatility and sharp intraday swings, particularly around the auction windows.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the holiday week at 683.00, with buyers looking to keep price supported near this level despite lighter volume conditions. If SPY can hold firm early, an upside push into 684.20 becomes the first area to watch, followed by a potential extension toward 685.40. Continued strength could allow price to work into 686.75, where sellers may begin to show up more aggressively. If momentum builds through that zone, SPY could stretch toward 688.00 as buyers lean into thinner liquidity.

On the downside, a failure to hold 683.00 would likely invite an early test of 681.90. If that level gives way, sellers may press into 680.75, where buyers will need to respond quickly to prevent further slippage. Continued weakness could pull SPY toward 679.50, and in a more aggressive sell scenario, price may probe down toward 678.25 as liquidity pockets are tested.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the session at 620.00, with bulls attempting to stabilize price after recent swings. Holding above this area could open the door to 621.35, where acceptance would signal renewed upside interest. From there, QQQ may climb toward 622.75, with further momentum potentially extending into 624.10. If buyers stay engaged, the upper end of today's range could reach toward 625.50 in a thinner tape.

If QQQ loses 620.00, sellers may quickly lean on price and drive it toward 618.85. A failure there could accelerate downside into 617.60. Continued pressure may expose 616.40, and if risk appetite fades further, QQQ could slide toward 615.10 before buyers attempt to reassert control.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 273.25, where buyers will look to defend this level as a short term base. A push higher could see price move into 274.35, followed by a test of 275.45 if momentum holds. Sustained buying may allow Apple to grind higher into 276.50, with a stronger session stretching toward 277.75 as sellers reassess positioning.

If Apple fails to hold 273.25, sellers may drag price into 272.20. A clean break there could open downside toward 271.10. Continued weakness would place 270.00 in focus, and if selling accelerates, Apple may dip toward 268.85 before stabilizing.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the day at 487.25, with buyers attempting to regain control after recent consolidation. If support holds, price could advance into 488.60, followed by a move toward 489.90. Continued strength may allow MSFT to work into 491.25, and with broader market cooperation, price could stretch toward 492.75.

If 487.25 fails, sellers may push MSFT down to 485.95. A loss of that level could trigger further downside into 484.65. Sustained selling pressure would bring 483.40 into play, and in a heavier risk off move, price may probe down toward 482.10.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 184.00, with buyers looking to defend this level after recent volatility. If support holds, price could bounce into 185.15, followed by a test of 186.35. Continued upside momentum may allow NVDA to press into 187.60, and in a stronger tape, price could stretch toward 188.90 as traders position around key levels.

If NVDA slips below 184.00, sellers may test 182.90 quickly. A break there could open downside into 181.75. Continued weakness may drag price toward 180.60, and if sellers remain aggressive, NVDA could slide into 179.25 before buyers attempt to step back in.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins the session at 309.00, where buyers are attempting to stabilize price near recent highs. A hold here could lead to an upside move into 310.20, followed by a push toward 311.45. If momentum builds, GOOGL may work into 312.75, with a higher extension toward 314.10 in a low volume environment.

If 309.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price into 307.90. A deeper pullback could test 306.70. Continued downside would bring 305.50 into focus, and in a more pronounced selloff, GOOGL may drift toward 304.25.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 661.50, with buyers attempting to hold recent gains as the holiday week begins. If price remains supported, an advance into 663.10 could unfold, followed by a push toward 664.85. Continued strength may allow META to stretch toward 666.50 as buyers take advantage of thinner liquidity.

If META loses 661.50, sellers may press price into 660.10. A breakdown there could pull META into 658.70. Continued weakness would expose 657.25, and if selling persists, price may slide toward 655.90 before finding demand.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla starts the session at 487.00, where buyers are looking to establish support early. A move higher could carry price into 488.65, followed by a test of 490.30 if momentum improves. Sustained buying may allow TSLA to reach toward 492.00, with a higher extension into 493.75 if sentiment remains constructive.

If TSLA fails to hold 487.00, sellers may push price into 485.40. A break there could open downside into 483.85. Continued selling pressure would bring 482.25 into play, and in a sharper move, TSLA may dip toward 480.75.

Final Word: Trade patiently, respect your levels, and manage risk carefully in what could be an unpredictable session.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

