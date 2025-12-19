5 Stocks Flashing Technical Warnings Signs for 2026

Markets remain choppy as 2025 draws to a close, and the artificial intelligence rally has finally shown a few cracks. Oracle's data center problems are drawing the biggest headlines, but investors continue to be on edge as the job market wobbles and economic sentiment trends downward.

When markets are facing uncertain times, investors often turn to technical analysis for clues on the next move. Fundamental factors such as sales, earnings growth, and guidance projections are influential, but they frequently take time to translate into stock price movements.

Technical analysis doesn't incorporate these metrics; instead, it looks at price patterns and trends, attempting to predict the next short-term move through these elements.

Today, we'll look at five stocks with troubling technical patterns across a variety of sectors and industries. Each stock listed here has recently triggered a bearish technical trend that could reverse or drive their prices down further.

Here are the five stocks to sell before the New Year.

Cabot Corp.

Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) is a chemicals and materials company with a $3.5 billion market cap and $3.7 billion in annual sales. The company is a global provider of chemical products, with revenue coming from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America. You can find the company's products across a variety of industries, including automotive, energy, and industrial and consumer products. The stock hasn't been a favorite of the analyst community lately, with a few price target reductions and a downgrades from Zack's Research to Strong Sell from Hold.

The stock also faces technical headwinds, and the charts show the price bumping up against one of the oldest signals in technical analysis: resistance. CBT shares have trended under the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, with the 50-day now under the 200-day and acting as resistance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also shows momentum weakening, and the stock's 11% gain over the last month could be smoke and mirrors. A reversal is unlikely since CBT has gone red for six sessions in a row. Hence, a short position here is probably the better move considering the fundamental and technical factors weighing on the stock.

CoreWeave Inc.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) was one of the hot initial public offerings (IPOs) to hit the market this summer, and it quickly rewarded its early buyers by jumping from $40 to $180 per share in just three months of trading. CoreWeave provides cloud infrastructure for companies like NVIDIA and AMD that manufacture GPUs for use in AI data centers. The company still has a $26 billion market cap, but the stock is down more than 40% over the last three months amid concerns that AI capital spending is beginning to dry up. CoreWeave management lowered full-year revenue projections in its most recent earnings report, and the stock is also running into technical troubles.

CRWV hasn't been trading long enough for the 200-day moving average to come into play, but if we reduce the numbers down to 50 and 100, we see one of the most dreaded patterns in technical analysis – the Death Cross. In this case, the 100-day SMA has dipped under the 50-day SMA, hinting that the stock's downtrend isn't quite finished yet. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also shows bearish momentum retaking hold, and another leg downward is likely from here.

Equity Bancshares Inc.

Now we move from a stock everyone was talking about this year to one hardly anyone has ever heard of before. Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) is the small-cap holding company for Equity Bank, a regional bank based in Kansas. Despite a market cap under $1 billion, the bank offers a full suite of consumer and professional services, including traditional banking, wealth management, estate planning, and commercial loans. Equity Bancshares recently projected a decline in 2026 net interest margin (NIM) in its Q4 2025 earnings release, yet the stock has accelerated by 15% over the last month.

The daily chart shows a stock that might be flying too close to the sun. Despite breaking out above the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, the RSI now stands at 77, indicating the stock is at extreme Overbought levels (especially for a bank stock). This might be a good place to take profits, especially considering the expected NIM headwind entering 2026.

AMREP Corp.

AMREP Corp. (NYSE:AXR) is the smallest company on our list today, with a market cap of just $100 million and annual sales of $45 million. AMREP is a real estate company based in Denver that offers leasing and land sales to commercial clients across the western United States. The company posted a significant top- and bottom-line earnings miss in its fiscal Q2 2026 results released last week, with quarterly revenue declining nearly 20% year-over-year (YOY).

Technical traders have picked up on these negative fundamentals, sending the stock down 30% over the last three months. And the downward momentum appears to only be getting stronger, with another Death Cross forming earlier this month and the MACD lines confirming with a bearish cross of their own. Expect more downside from here for this shaky small cap.

Truist Financial Corp.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is another banking stock where it might be time to take profits following an outsized advance. Truist Financial is one of the largest regional banking stocks in the country, with a $64 billion market cap and $24 billion in annual sales. The company has strong fundamentals, trading at just 12 times forward earnings and a Price-to-Book (P/B) value of 1.15. So why is Truist a sell despite a 12% gain in the last month? An analyst downgrade coupled with some technical red flags.

Analysts at Baird downgraded TFC shares to Neutral from Outperform on December 11th, the second downgrade the stock has received in the last quarter. TFC is now a consensus Hold with an average price target of $46.89, which is now under the current market price. The RSI is also screaming Overbought at 76 with the price stalling out, suggesting that the upward momentum could be about to reverse.

Image via Shutterstock