How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's session is packed with high impact economic releases that are likely to drive sharp and fast price movements across markets. Traders will focus on the Consumer Price Index and Core CPI for November, alongside continuing and initial jobless claims and the Philly Fed Business Outlook. These reports are critical because they shape expectations around inflation trends, labor market health, and the Federal Reserve's next policy steps.

Later in the session, attention shifts to the Leading Index at 10:00AM ET, natural gas inventories at 10:30AM ET, and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity at 11:00AM ET. Treasury activity will also be in focus with multiple bill announcements and auctions throughout the day, capped by the Five Year TIPS Auction at 1:00PM ET. Fed commentary from Austan Goolsbee later in the day adds another potential volatility catalyst.

With CPI at the center of today's narrative, expect elevated volatility, rapid momentum shifts, and exaggerated reactions at key technical levels. Liquidity may thin quickly after the data, making discipline and risk management critical.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY starts the session at 674.50, which sits at an important inflection zone after recent volatility. If buyers can defend this area early, a move toward 676.25 becomes the first upside objective as traders look to see if dip buyers are willing to step in ahead of CPI. Holding strength above that level could allow SPY to work into 678.00, where sellers may become more active. A strong CPI reaction could open the door for an extension toward 679.75, signaling risk appetite improving across the broader market.

If SPY fails to hold 674.50, downside pressure may build quickly with price slipping into 672.75. Losing that level would suggest buyers are backing away, opening the door for a test of 671.00. If CPI disappoints or volatility spikes, SPY could press into 669.25, where stronger support may be tested. Sustained weakness below that area would indicate sellers firmly in control for the session.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 605.50 and will be highly sensitive to CPI driven rate expectations. Holding this level could allow buyers to push price toward 607.25 as tech attempts to stabilize. If momentum builds, QQQ may extend into 609.00, where traders will watch for acceptance or rejection. A favorable inflation read could fuel a push into 610.75 as growth names catch a bid.

If QQQ loses 605.50, sellers may press price into 603.75 quickly. A breakdown there would expose 602.00, signaling weakening demand in tech. If selling accelerates following CPI, QQQ could slide toward 600.25. Failure to reclaim key levels would suggest risk is being reduced aggressively.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins the session at 271.75, sitting near a short term decision point. If buyers can hold this level, price may grind higher into 273.00 as dip buyers step in. Continued strength could push Apple toward 274.50, where sellers may look to defend. A strong CPI reaction could allow Apple to stretch into 276.00 as large caps regain momentum.

If Apple loses 271.75, downside pressure may pull price into 270.25. A failure there opens the door to 268.75, where buyers will need to respond. Continued weakness could lead to a test of 267.25, suggesting capital rotating away from mega cap safety.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades at 478.75 to start the day, with bulls looking to stabilize price ahead of CPI. Holding this level could allow a move into 480.50 as buyers attempt to regain structure. If strength persists, MSFT may climb toward 482.25, signaling confidence returning to large cap tech.

If MSFT fails to hold 478.75, sellers may push price into 476.75. Losing that level would expose 474.50, where stronger demand is expected. A sharp CPI driven selloff could drag MSFT toward 472.25, reflecting broader risk reduction.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 173.25 and remains highly sensitive to rate expectations and volatility. If buyers defend this level, price may attempt a move into 175.00 as momentum stabilizes. Holding strength there could allow NVDA to push into 176.75, with buyers testing conviction after recent selling.

If NVDA breaks below 173.25, sellers may quickly drive price into 171.75. A failure there could extend losses into 170.25. If CPI sparks a risk off reaction, NVDA could slide toward 168.75 as momentum accelerates lower.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts the session at 300.50, a key psychological level for buyers. Holding above this zone could allow a push into 302.25, where traders will assess follow through. Continued strength may carry price toward 304.00 if the broader market reacts positively to CPI.

If 300.50 fails, sellers may press GOOGL into 298.75. A breakdown there could pull price into 297.00. Sustained weakness would suggest tech leadership continues to soften.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 653.00, sitting near recent consolidation. If buyers hold this level, price may move into 655.75 as momentum builds. A strong CPI reaction could lift META into 658.50, reflecting renewed appetite for higher beta names.

If META loses 653.00, sellers may push price into 650.50. Losing that support could open the door to 647.75. Continued selling would indicate buyers stepping aside amid elevated uncertainty.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 473.50, positioned for volatility. Holding this level could allow a push into 476.25 as buyers attempt to regain control. If momentum builds, TSLA may stretch toward 479.00, especially if CPI supports a risk on move.

If TSLA breaks below 473.50, sellers may quickly test 470.75. A failure there opens downside into 468.00. Persistent weakness would signal traders reducing exposure in high volatility names.

Final Word: Trade with patience, respect the levels, and stay nimble as the market digests inflation and rate expectations.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

