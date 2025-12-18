The Rise Of Tokenized Treasuries: How Blockchain Is Entering The Heart Of Financial Markets

Something interesting is happening in the usually quiet world of U.S. Treasury markets. Traditional asset managers who spent years dismissing cryptocurrency are now building products that live entirely on blockchains. The twist? They’re tokenizing the safest asset class in existence: government debt.

When BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) puts Treasury bills on Ethereum through its BUIDL fund, it’s not chasing trends. The wall between traditional finance and crypto is being carefully dismantled, starting with Treasuries.

Why This Happened Now

Throughout 2025, short term Treasury yields hovered between 4% and 5%. Meanwhile, stablecoins like USD Coin and Tether held over $309 billion in collective value, earning nothing for holders. The companies issuing these stablecoins earned billions parking reserves in Treasuries, but holders got zero.

That’s a $12 billion annual wealth transfer from stablecoin users to issuers. Once people did the math, the gap became obvious. Why hold a dollar token earning nothing when you could hold one earning 4%?

BlackRock introduced its BUIDL product in March 2024 to address exactly this problem. Daily dividends flow directly to digital wallets as new tokens. No intermediaries, no settlement delays, just automated yield distribution.

The fund now holds over $2 billion. Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN) manages over $700 million in a similar product. Hashnote’s USYC, which Circle Internet Financial acquired, holds around $1 billion. Total tokenized Treasury products across blockchains reach approximately $9 billion as of mid December 2025, according to RWA.xyz data.

That’s tiny compared to the $28 trillion Treasury market overall. But this market barely existed 18 months ago.

What Asset Managers Actually Gain

Traditional money market funds employ armies handling subscriptions, redemptions, and dividend calculations. Tokenization automates most of that. Smart contracts handle distributions. Blockchain networks process transfers 24/7 without human intervention. BlackRock charges competitive fees between 0.20% and 0.50% on BUIDL while improving margins.

Distribution matters even more. Traditional managers rely on broker dealer networks. Tokenized products move across borders instantly, settle in minutes, and integrate directly into digital wallets.

A Singapore based hedge fund wanting Treasury exposure traditionally requires U.S. brokerage relationships and T+2 settlement. With tokenized Treasuries, they buy exposure in minutes and trade anytime. Markets never close when assets live on blockchains.

This appeals to crypto native institutions. Decentralized autonomous organizations can’t easily open bank accounts. Crypto exchanges need collateral without traditional custody. Tokenized Treasuries solve both while generating yield.

Binance announced in November 2025 it accepts BUIDL as trading collateral. When the world’s largest platforms integrate tokenized Treasuries into margin systems, that’s mainstream adoption.

Programmability Changes The Game

Tokenized Treasuries enable strategies previously impossible. In traditional finance, pledging Treasuries as collateral locks those assets with a custodian. On blockchains, smart contracts reference the same collateral across multiple protocols simultaneously. Your tokenized Treasuries can back a loan while simultaneously serving as trading collateral elsewhere.

DeFi protocols like Pendle let traders speculate on future Treasury yields by splitting positions into principal and interest components. This creates price discovery for interest rate expectations outside conventional futures markets.

Companies can program automatic rebalancing between tokenized Treasuries and operational stablecoins. Smart contracts execute instant conversions without manual intervention.

Regulatory Clarity Enabled This

The SEC spent years evaluating how securities law applies to tokenized assets. That uncertainty kept major institutions sidelined. Things shifted in 2025 when guidance confirmed tokenized securities remain subject to existing frameworks.

The European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets regulation provided similar clarity. Singapore and the UAE established specific licensing frameworks. This coordination removed the last major barrier to institutional participation.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) launching a $100 million tokenized money market fund on Ethereum in 2025 reflects this regulatory comfort. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) now provides custody for multiple tokenized Treasury products.

Market Competition

BlackRock’s BUIDL leads at $1.8 billion but requires qualified investor status. Franklin Templeton’s offering has lower barriers but higher fees. Ondo Finance built products targeting DeFi integration.

Ethereum remains the primary settlement layer, but Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) captured over $8 billion in tokenized Treasury exposure with faster transactions and lower costs.

Real world asset tokenization exceeded $18.5 billion across all categories as of December 2025, with tokenization becoming a major theme heading into 2026. Government debt dominates because regulatory clarity came easier for the safest asset class.

What Managers Should Consider

Tokenized products offer operational advantages conventional structures can’t match. Firms building capabilities now gain distribution advantages as digital native investors grow.

But tokenization requires blockchain expertise, digital custodian relationships, and smart contract auditing. Smaller managers may struggle with required investments. Partnership models with platforms like Securitize offer solutions.

Custody needs careful attention. Digital custodians like Anchorage Digital, BitGo, Copper, and Fireblocks built institutional grade capabilities, but due diligence remains essential.

The Path Forward

The $9 billion in tokenized products represents just 0.03% of total U.S. government debt. But this technology solves real problems for users needing yield without leaving blockchain ecosystems, wanting instant settlement, or requiring programmable collateral.

The stablecoin market provides a natural catalyst. Those $309 billion in non yielding tokens represent the obvious conversion opportunity. As yield bearing alternatives become accessible, capital will flow toward products generating returns.

Traditional money market funds managing over $7 trillion won’t migrate entirely, but institutions valuing 24/7 access will gradually shift. Even 1% migration would grow the tokenized Treasury market tenfold.

Blockchain technology is becoming foundational to financial markets through gradual integration. Tokenized Treasuries represent one of the first examples where traditional finance and crypto genuinely overlap. Asset managers comfortable operating across both worlds will have strategic advantages as this convergence accelerates.

