The United Kingdom has witnessed a steep increase in the number of skilled British emigrants escaping the tax policies of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party. This development has added pressure to a country already facing budgetary constraints.

The UK reported the largest departure of citizens since records began in 1964, with 252,000 leaving in the year ended June 2025, up from 226,000 the previous year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in November. In contrast, the non-European Union (EU) immigration increased 75% to 693,000 for the same period.

Migration for Europe's third-biggest economy totaled 898,000 for the year ending June 2025, ONS said. Net long-term migration, a figure that includes total arrivals and departures to the UK, fell to 204,000 in the year ending June 2025. That is down 69% from 649,000 the prior year.

Source: House of Commons

Net migration could rise to 300,000 by 2030, Professor Brian Bell, the chair of the Migration Advisory Committee, said. The overall migration figure could jump "in the medium term" as the number of overseas students and workers rises again, the government advisor said.

Immigration, legal and illegal, into the UK has become the most important political issue for the British public. It has sparked protests amid concerns that immigrants entering the country are taking British jobs while sharing little cultural values with the local population. The government has pushed back against these criticisms, labelling them far-right.

"Why does Britain reject thousands of its own talented, ambitious young people from becoming doctors every single year — while simultaneously importing tens of thousands of doctors from the poorest, most medically deprived countries on earth?," Matt Goodwin, a British academic, writer, pollster, and campaigner, posted on Sunday on X.

Immigration Spurs Political Realignment

Immigration has spurred a British political realignment. The right-leaning Reform UK party leads in polling, with around 33% of the vote, according to an Ipsos survey. The British public considers it the biggest issue facing the country.

Three in ten have named it as the single biggest issue facing the country. That is far ahead of the economy at 18%, according to a November Ipsos Issues Index. Fifty percent of the public sees it as a concern, an increase of three points since October, the index showed.

Source: Ipsos

"The risk for Keir Starmer's government, which is promising to get a grip on numbers, is that constant crisis messaging only reinforces the public belief that asylum and immigration are out of control," Sunder Katwala, Director of the British Future thinktank, said. "Public attitudes are becoming more polarised: a growing minority – around one in six – now see no benefits from immigration at all."

Net migration peaked at 944,000 in the year ending March 2023 – one year before Starmer became prime minister. Levels have since fallen substantially. The drop is driven by a decrease in immigration from non-EU foreign nationals and an increase in emigration among the same group, according to a report by the House of Commons.

Immigration Fails to Spur GDP

Economic growth in the country has remained flat. The UK's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1% in October, representing the fourth straight month without growth.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has cut its GDP forecast. OBR now sees growth averaging 1.5% over the five-year period, or 0.3 percentage points slower than it expected in March.

Net emigration has coincided with increasing budgetary challenges for the government. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves' autumn budget will extract more money from British citizens to reduce the budget deficit.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates a mid-career professional's lifetime net contribution at £341,000 in taxes minus benefits. Scaled to 252,000 departures, this implies an annual fiscal gap exceeding £85 billion over decades, assuming steady outflows.

UK Officials Praise Immigration Figures

UK officials have pointed to the decline in net long-term migration as control over the controversial subject was regained. But they have ignored the core mismatch. There is an exodus of skilled natives erodes the tax base, while low-wage inflows add net fiscal pressure.

Australia, where Islamic terrorists killed 15 people and injured 42 on December 14, has attracted a growing share. UK nationals on skilled visas there rose 80% year-on-year in 2024-25, fueled by higher pay.

A UK general practitioner earns £81,000 on average; equivalents in Sydney command up to AUD 300,000, or £155,000.

Source: International Migration Outlook, OECD 2025.

This brain drain hits innovation, too. The Australian Home Affairs Data show that most UK migrant arrivals to Australia were well-educated, with degrees. The OBR projects that a reduction of 100,000 in annual net migration increases borrowing by £6.55 billion in 2028-29.

High-Skilled Brits Nationals Replaced by Low-Wage Migrants

As more British nationals leave, they are being replaced by non-EU nationals from India, China, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Nepal. Government data showed 670,000 arrivals in the year to June 2025, netting +383,000 after 286,000 departures.

Source: Borders and Immigration data from the Home Office, ONS 2025

The OBR's central scenario assumes that recent migrants contribute £19,500 in taxes annually. Yet a 2018 Oxford Economics study paints a different picture.

It pegged their 2016-17 cost at £9 billion, driven by the use of dependents’ education and health services. Updated static models for 2022-23 place skilled worker households at +£12,000 net, but health-and-care routes at +£7,900—below UK averages due to lower earnings and family claims.

International students benefit the UK through increased spending and cultural exchange. Their dependents significantly add public costs without contributing to university finances, according to the London-based Migration Advisory Committee's 2023 Annual Report.

The OECD identifies migrants' skill levels as a primary driver of fiscal impact. High-skilled, high-paid workers contribute more in taxes than low-wage counterparts.

Source: Migration Observatory, University of Oxford, OBR Data, 2024.

A recent report by the National Audit Office (NAO) showed that the accommodation for asylum seekers will cost £15.3bn over the next 10 years. The Migration Observatory estimated the financial cost of operating the UK's asylum system to be £5.4 billion in the financial year 2023/24.

Policy Fixes Miss the Mark: No Plan for Native Retention

The UK currently lacks comprehensive, dedicated policies to retain native-born citizens amid high emigration.

Migration Watch, an independent Westminster-based think tank, has criticized policymakers for allegedly ignoring high-tax native outflows. High-skilled UK emigrants generate substantial net fiscal benefits. Low-wage migrants yield fiscal costs.

The University of Oxford reported in April 2024 that the general threshold for new skilled worker visa applicants has risen from £38,700 to £41,700 as part of the government’s changes to immigration rules. Despite some positive changes towards better selection of immigrants, significant challenges remain.

"Immigration has spiraled out of control, and our society is changing rapidly as a result," Migration Watch UK said in a report. "To preserve it, and to ensure we have one worth passing on, mass migration must end. If it does not, it is not a matter of whether the native British will become a minority in the country of their forebears but when."

Disclaimer:

Any opinions expressed in this article are not to be considered investment advice and are solely those of the authors. European Capital Insights is not responsible for any financial decisions made based on the contents of this article. Readers may use this article for information and educational purposes only.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

