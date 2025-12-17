Buying in Gold, Oil, And Dollar On Venezuela Blockade; Silver Hits Record; Fed Credibility At Risk

Silver Record

Please click here for an enlarged chart of Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) .

Note the following:

The chart shows silver took a leg up to a new record.

RSI on the chart shows silver is overbought and could be susceptible to a sharp pullback.

As we have previously stated, the magnet for silver futures is $70. Silver futures are trading at $66.27 as of this writing.

As full disclosure, SLV is in our portfolio by The Arora Report.

On December 1, we wrote:

President Trump has said that the air space around Venezuela should be considered closed. If the U.S. attacks Venezuela, expect the stock market to rally.

The U.S has not yet attacked Venezuela, but President Trump has ordered the total blockade of sanctioned oil tankers. The news is bringing in buying in gold, silver, oil, the dollar, and stocks.

If the U.S. attacks Venezuela and Venezuela resists, expect the foregoing markets to go higher. On the other hand, if Venezuela gives in or the U.S. prevails easily, expect all of the foregoing markets to go lower.

We have been sharing with you the Fed's credibility is at risk as the Fed has continued to cut interest rates based on political pressure. Now, the Fed's own Atlanta Fed President Bostic is eloquently echoing the sentiment, writing, "Nobody knows. But what we do know is that credibility is a cornerstone of effective monetary policy. I am mindful of just how precious and hard-won our credibility is, and how difficult it would be to regain that credibility should it slip away. In my view, a half decade—and likely soon to be longer—of missing the inflation target could well imperil the Committee’s credibility as a steward of price stability."

Fed Governor Waller said inflation is improving, but there is less certainty on jobs.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) earnings will be released in the after hours. Micron earnings will impact the entire AI trade. Micron has been one of the best performing stocks this year due to AI's demand for high bandwidth memory. As full disclosure, MU is in our portfolio. We are long MU from $21.77.

(NASDAQ:MU) earnings will be released in the after hours. Micron earnings will impact the entire AI trade. Micron has been one of the best performing stocks this year due to AI's demand for high bandwidth memory. As full disclosure, MU is in our portfolio. We are long MU from $21.77. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is considering a $10B investment in OpenAI. OpenAI may agree to use Amazon's Trainium chip in further challenge to NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). There is potentially more circular financing here.

(NASDAQ:AMZN) is considering a $10B investment in OpenAI. OpenAI may agree to use Amazon's Trainium chip in further challenge to (NASDAQ:NVDA). There is potentially more circular financing here. Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released tomorrow at 8:30am ET.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) , and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Nvidia (NVDA).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

In the early trade, money flows are positive in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) . The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) .

Oil

API crude inventories came at a draw of 9.3M barrels vs. a consensus of a draw of 2.2M barrels.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

The Arora Report is known for its accurate calls. The Arora Report correctly called the big artificial intelligence rally before anyone else, the new bull market of 2023, the bear market of 2022, new stock market highs right after the virus low in 2020, the virus drop in 2020, the DJIA rally to 30,000 when it was trading at 16,000, the start of a mega bull market in 2009, and the financial crash of 2008. Please click here to sign up for a free forever Generate Wealth Newsletter.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

