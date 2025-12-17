Gav Blaxberg
December 17, 2025 9:06 AM 1 min read

Labor Data Takes Center Stage As Markets Stay On Edge

by Gav Blaxberg Benzinga Contributor
Follow

Rising unemployment, weak tech performance, and a critical CPI print loom over an already volatile market.

Unemployment and Payroll Data Show Labor Cooling

The unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in November, reinforcing the idea that labor conditions are gradually loosening. ADP nonfarm payrolls also reflected moderation, pointing to slower private-sector hiring compared to earlier in the year.

While not alarming, the data supports the narrative that the economy is cooling rather than reaccelerating.

Market Volatility Persists as Tech Stays Weak

Recent sessions have been marked by choppy price action, with technology stocks leading to the downside. Higher-for-longer rate fears and crowded positioning have kept pressure on growth names.

Until macro clarity improves, tech continues to struggle to find stable footing.

CPI Report Looms as the Next Major Catalyst

All eyes now turn to Thursday's CPI report before the open. Inflation data will play a major role in shaping rate expectations and near-term market direction.

A soft print could calm markets, while any upside surprise risks extending volatility.

Thanks for reading! Catch you in the next one!

For more updates throughout the week, follow @WOLF_Financial

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$615.451.04%
Overview
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$678.740.34%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved