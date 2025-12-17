Labor Data Takes Center Stage As Markets Stay On Edge

Rising unemployment, weak tech performance, and a critical CPI print loom over an already volatile market.

Unemployment and Payroll Data Show Labor Cooling

The unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in November, reinforcing the idea that labor conditions are gradually loosening. ADP nonfarm payrolls also reflected moderation, pointing to slower private-sector hiring compared to earlier in the year.

While not alarming, the data supports the narrative that the economy is cooling rather than reaccelerating.

Market Volatility Persists as Tech Stays Weak

Recent sessions have been marked by choppy price action, with technology stocks leading to the downside. Higher-for-longer rate fears and crowded positioning have kept pressure on growth names.

Until macro clarity improves, tech continues to struggle to find stable footing.

CPI Report Looms as the Next Major Catalyst

All eyes now turn to Thursday's CPI report before the open. Inflation data will play a major role in shaping rate expectations and near-term market direction.

A soft print could calm markets, while any upside surprise risks extending volatility.

