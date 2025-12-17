How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's session is relatively light on scheduled economic data, placing greater emphasis on market positioning, liquidity, and reactions to commentary from Federal Reserve officials. Early in the day, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak at 8:15AM, followed by New York Fed President John Williams at 9:05AM. Later, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:30PM. These appearances matter because, in the absence of major data, markets often react sharply to subtle shifts in tone or forward guidance.

In addition, the Treasury will hold a 20 Year Bond Auction at 1PM, which can influence rates and broader risk sentiment. With limited hard data on the calendar, expect price action to be more reactive to headlines, flows, and technical levels. This type of environment often produces sudden volatility spikes, so staying disciplined and respecting levels will be key.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is opening the session at 681.25, an area where buyers will want to establish early control. Holding above this zone keeps momentum constructive and opens the door for a push into 683.00, where price may briefly pause as traders assess strength. If buyers remain engaged, continuation toward 685.00 becomes possible, especially if broader market sentiment firms alongside supportive flows. A sustained move higher would suggest institutions are comfortable accumulating risk even with limited data on the calendar.

If SPY fails to hold 681.25, sellers may begin applying pressure into 679.50. A clean break there increases the odds of a move toward 677.75, where buyers previously stepped in. Continued weakness below that level could expose 675.50, signaling that confidence is fading and that market participants are stepping back into a more defensive posture.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the day at 614.50, a level that sits near short term balance. Buyers will look to defend this area to keep upside momentum intact, with an initial push toward 616.50 if strength develops. Holding above that zone could allow price to extend into 618.75, where sellers may attempt to slow progress. A firm tape through that region would signal renewed appetite for growth and technology exposure.

If QQQ loses 614.50, downside pressure may develop quickly into 612.75. A failure there opens the door for a deeper pullback toward 610.50. Continued selling could carry price into 608.25, which would suggest that buyers are backing off and allowing sellers to dictate intraday direction.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 275.00, where bulls will attempt to build a base after recent volatility. Holding this level supports a push toward 276.75, with further strength potentially driving price into 278.50. If buyers remain patient and consistent, Apple could grind higher as participants position for stability within large cap tech.

If 275.00 breaks, sellers may test downside conviction by pushing price into 273.75. Weakness below that area exposes 272.25, and if pressure persists, a move toward 270.50 becomes possible. These lower levels would indicate buyers stepping aside and waiting for clearer signals.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins the session at 478.25, an important pivot for near term direction. Buyers holding this area could lift price into 480.25, where momentum may begin to build. Continued upside could reach toward 482.50, signaling that large caps remain supported despite a quiet macro calendar.

If MSFT slips under 478.25, sellers may guide price into 476.50. A breakdown there increases the likelihood of a move into 474.25, where buyers previously showed interest. Failure to hold that zone could shift the session into a more defensive tone.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 177.75, an area where buyers will want to stabilize price early. Holding above this level keeps the door open for a push into 179.25, with continued strength targeting 181.50. A stronger move higher would suggest that traders remain comfortable taking risk in higher beta names.

If NVDA loses 177.75, sellers may quickly test 175.75. A break below that level could expose 173.50, and further downside pressure may push price into 171.25. These moves would reflect fading momentum and growing caution across semiconductors.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts the day at 307.50, where buyers will attempt to reclaim control. Holding above this area supports a move into 309.50, with a stronger push possibly extending toward 312.00. Sustained upside would indicate steady accumulation and confidence in the broader tech complex.

If GOOGL fails to hold 307.50, sellers may press price into 305.25. Continued weakness opens the door to 303.00, and if buyers remain inactive, a move toward 300.75 becomes possible as downside momentum builds.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 658.50, a level where bulls will look to defend and reassert control. Holding this zone allows for an advance into 661.00, with further upside potentially reaching 664.50 if momentum improves. A strong session higher would reflect renewed confidence in the name after recent swings.

If META loses 658.50, sellers may push price into 655.75. A breakdown there exposes 652.25, and continued pressure could drag price into 649.00. These lower levels would suggest buyers are becoming more selective.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 489.00, where buyers will attempt to stabilize after recent volatility. Holding this area supports a push toward 492.50, with further strength possibly extending into 496.00. A strong tape would signal traders are willing to embrace risk in more volatile names.

If TSLA breaks below 489.00, sellers may quickly test 485.50. Continued weakness opens the door to 481.75, and if momentum accelerates, price could slide into 478.25. These moves would indicate growing caution and reduced risk appetite.

Final Word: Trade smart and manage risk carefully.

