Why the Future Belongs to Frictionless Finance

For all the innovation that fintech developments have brought to the financial landscape over the past decade, there is still one problem that continues to persist. Specifically, the difficulty people still face when trying to access the right financial services at the right moment.

Whether it's onboarding delays, payment outages, or the constant need to switch between multiple apps, users are still dealing with a lot of unnecessary friction that inevitably frustrates them. As we move into 2026, this friction stands as the core barrier to progress and making financial management more straightforward.

The good news is that the industry at large has caught on to the issue and is shifting its focus. As a result of this change, the next wave of fintech growth will be defined by solutions that remove complexity and add to everyday usability. In this article, I would like to put the spotlight on the most promising advancements that, to my mind, will shape the year 2026.

Embedded Finance as the New Default

One of the most important strategic trends that most of the fintech sector agrees on is the rise of embedded finance. We're moving away from standalone banking apps and toward financial services that live directly inside apps people already use — whether that's a taxi-hailing platform or an e-commerce marketplace.

In 2024, this market was already substantial, standing at $108 billion and with forecasts promising a growth all the way to $1.21 trillion by 2033. The reason for this massive growth potential is due to the fact that embedded finance removes one of the biggest pain points customers face: having to go out of their way to "visit their bank."

Instead, financial services simply appear where and when they're needed, reducing the number of steps needed and making money movement feel seamless instead of requiring intentional effort.

For businesses, this shift means stronger engagement and new monetisation opportunities. For consumers, it means financial services that no longer interrupt their day — they blend into it.

The Rise of Super-Apps

At the same time, we are bound to see growing momentum behind the super-app model. Today, users might rely on one app for payments, another for investments, another for insurance, and yet another for credit. In 2026, we'll see more institutions consolidating these services into a single, unified interface.

The super apps market was estimated at $112 billion in 2025, and its size is expected to grow five times by 2034. Last year's research showed that in mobile-first regions like the Asia-Pacific, 68% of internet users were already using these platforms on a regular basis. And while other regions are slower in this adoption, there is little doubt that it will continue to spread.

The thing about super apps is that they solve a major point of frustration for many customers: the fragmentation of financial tools. These apps allow users to stay within one ecosystem, combining various financial services — payments, insurance, investments, etc. — in a single, intuitive setup.

The value is fundamentally simple, but not to be underestimated: users need to do less jumping between platforms, while banks get to build more loyalty by offering a space where everything "just works together."

Offline Payments Evolution

For all that the world at large celebrates digital transformation, there's a basic truth we often overlook: internet access isn't guaranteed. In the West, we've grown used to it being something that's "always on hand," and that leads us to ignore the fact that there are regions where that's not the case at all.

Outages, infrastructure failures, or regional gaps can leave entire communities unable to complete even the simplest payments — a weakness that becomes painfully visible during emergencies.

In 2026, I expect a strong push toward offline-capable payment systems with the goal of eliminating this vulnerability. These solutions are essential for creating a financial ecosystem that can work anytime and anywhere. If payments can function regardless of network availability, it becomes a major resilience boost, benefiting everyone from small businesses to major economies.

Digital Assets Become Mandatory

Digital assets, especially stablecoins and tokenised RWAs, are actively moving into mainstream adoption. In late 2025, the global stablecoin market has reached $300 billion in size, showing clearly that this asset class has already become a major part of the global financial ecosystem.

More and more banks are acknowledging that these assets are going to play a defining role in changing how money moves across borders, and that they need to adapt to this change to remain competitive. A survey earlier this year showed that 49% of institutions, including Tier-1 banks, are already using stablecoins in their operations.

At the same time, we're seeing ample evidence of major players like Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and BNY Mellon actively supporting asset tokenisation efforts. By mid-2025, their initiatives already saw almost $7 billion in U.S. Treasury and bond assets tokenised.

With each passing day, it's becoming increasingly clear that digital assets are no longer just an "optional" layer on top of traditional services — they are becoming the infrastructure itself. And a core part of the future of finance.

The Road Ahead

The financial landscape of 2026 will be defined by one theme: removing friction. Embedded finance, super-apps, digital assets, offline payments — all of them ultimately point to the same goal: making money movement as effortless as possible.

For fintech leaders, this presents new opportunities. Building services that feel intuitive and invisible is the key to future growth. Those who adapt early will help lead the next stage of financial landscape evolution.