How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today closes out a volatile week with no scheduled US economic data releases, shifting the focus squarely toward Fed communication and positioning flows. While the data calendar is empty, multiple Fed speakers are scheduled throughout the morning, which means markets may still react sharply to commentary around growth, inflation, and policy direction. The speakers include Philadelphia Fed's Anna Paulson, Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack, and Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee – who will later participate in a moderated discussion at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. With liquidity thinning into the weekend, even small headline shifts can result in outsized moves.

After a week dominated by central bank decisions and volatility spikes, traders should remain disciplined and selective. Expect uneven price action, fast reactions, and potential end of week positioning.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the session at 688.00 following a volatile week driven by macro headlines and central bank messaging. Buyers will want to defend this level early to stabilize price and prevent further emotional swings. If support holds, SPY can work higher into 689.25 where traders will evaluate whether momentum is sustainable. A clean push through that area opens the door toward 690.75, with stronger continuation potentially testing 692.25. These upside levels reflect areas where buyers must prove commitment rather than short covering.

If SPY fails to hold 688.00, sellers may quickly press into 686.75, which is a key short term inflection. Losing that level increases the risk of acceleration into 685.25 where buyers previously stepped in. Continued weakness could drag price toward 683.75. Given recent volatility, a failure to reclaim lost levels can lead to fast directional moves as liquidity thins.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the day at 622.00 as tech continues to digest rate expectations and shifting liquidity conditions. Holding above this level keeps buyers in control and allows for a push into 623.50. If buyers remain active, price may extend into 625.25 where overhead supply becomes more meaningful. Strength beyond that could open a path toward 627.00 as confidence rebuilds.

If QQQ breaks below 622.00, sellers may lean into 620.75 quickly. A loss there exposes 619.25 which has acted as a reaction zone during recent volatility. Failure to find support could result in a deeper pullback toward 617.50 as buyers step aside and risk appetite contracts.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple trades at 277.75 to start the session, sitting in the middle of a wider post event range. Buyers will want to defend this area to keep price constructive. If support holds, a move into 279.00 may develop, followed by a potential test of 280.50. Sustained strength here would signal renewed confidence in large cap leadership.

If 277.75 gives way, sellers may test 276.25 first. A breakdown below that level could pressure Apple into 274.75 where demand previously surfaced. Continued selling would increase the odds of a broader retracement toward 273.25 as momentum shifts.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 481.75 with bulls attempting to reestablish footing after recent macro driven volatility. Holding this level keeps upside potential alive toward 483.25. If buyers maintain control, price could extend into 485.00 where acceptance would be key for continuation. Stronger momentum may allow a stretch toward 487.50.

If MSFT loses 481.75, sellers may press into 480.00 quickly. Failure there exposes 478.25 which is an important structural support. A continued breakdown could bring 476.50 into play, signaling deeper caution across mega cap tech.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts the session at 180.25 as volatility remains elevated following recent earnings and broader market reactions. Buyers will want to defend this level to avoid another momentum flush. Holding support could allow a push into 182.00, with follow through into 184.00 if buyers show conviction. These levels reflect areas where price must prove acceptance rather than reaction.

If 180.25 breaks, sellers may drive price into 178.75 quickly. A failure there risks opening downside toward 176.50. Given NVDA's sensitivity to sentiment, weak support responses can lead to sharp intraday extensions.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet trades at 313.50 with buyers attempting to stabilize price after recent range expansion. Holding above this level allows for a grind into 315.25 where sellers may test resolve. Strength beyond that could lift price into 317.50 as confidence rebuilds.

If 313.50 fails, sellers may push into 311.75. Continued weakness opens the door to 309.50 where buyers previously defended. A lack of response there would suggest further downside risk toward 307.75.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 649.75 as buyers look to regain structure after sharp two sided movement. Defending this level keeps upside targets in play toward 652.25. If momentum builds, price may extend into 655.00 where continuation would signal broader risk appetite returning.

If META slips below 649.75, sellers may test 647.00. A breakdown there could accelerate price into 644.25. Failure to stabilize increases the risk of a deeper unwind toward 641.50.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla trades at 446.00 to start the day, sitting at a critical pivot following aggressive swings earlier in the week. Holding above this level allows buyers to target 448.75 first. If momentum improves, price could stretch into 452.00 as traders press for continuation.

If 446.00 fails, sellers may quickly move price into 443.50. A loss of that level exposes 440.75. Continued weakness would signal buyers stepping back, increasing the probability of another volatility driven extension lower.

Final Word: Stay patient, respect risk, and trade what is in front of you.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

