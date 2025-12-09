How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar is somewhat light, with a few important releases today ahead of the FOMC rate decision tomorrow on Wednesday. At 8:55AM we will get Redbook Retail Sales. At 10:00AM we will get the October JOLTS Job Openings data, and it is possible that the delayed September JOLTS report is released as well. At 11:00AM the Treasury will announce the 4 and 8 Week Bills. At 12:00PM the USDA will release the Agriculture Crop Production Report and the WASDE Report. Finally at 1:00PM the Treasury will hold a 10 Year Note Auction.

With the FOMC rate decision approaching, liquidity may thin and intraday moves could become increasingly sharp. Markets will be highly sensitive to any labor market signals this morning, as well as any notable shifts in agricultural or Treasury data. Expect choppy flows, unpredictable swings, and traders positioning into tomorrow's event.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 684.00, where buyers will try to create early support. If they can stabilize the tape here, a climb into 685.10 may unfold. Strength above that level could open a path toward 686.35, and continued momentum may guide price into 687.55. If buyers remain active, an extension into 688.75 becomes possible as participants attempt to build a firmer base ahead of tomorrow's FOMC decision.

If SPY loses 684.00, sellers may lean the tape into 682.75. A deeper break can invite a slide toward 681.50, and if pressure continues, price may probe into 680.25. Should buyers fail to defend that region, SPY may drift into 679.00, reflecting caution across the broader market.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 624.25, and bulls will aim to hold this early pivot. Stability here may produce a move into 625.40, and if buyers maintain momentum, a push toward 626.65 may follow. Sustained strength could bring 627.85 into play with a possible stretch toward 629.10 if optimism carries through the morning.

If QQQ slips below 624.25, sellers may press price toward 623.00. A loss of that level could lead to 621.80, and continued weakness may guide the index toward 620.55. If pressure accelerates, a test into 619.30 becomes increasingly likely as traders position ahead of key Wednesday events.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins the day at 278.25 with bulls trying to keep footing at this support zone. If strength holds, upside movement into 279.10 may form. Successfully reclaiming that area can bring 280.00 into view, and persistent buying could drive a move toward 280.90. If sentiment improves, Apple may extend toward 281.75 as traders attempt to stabilize tech heading into FOMC.

If Apple loses 278.25, sellers may guide price toward 277.40. A failure to hold there can allow a push into 276.55, and increased pressure may send the stock toward 275.75. Additional downside could reach 274.90 if caution builds across large cap names.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 491.25, where buyers will look to maintain short term structure. If support holds, a lift into 492.50 may develop. Continued upward progress could bring 493.75 into play, and further strength may allow MSFT to press into 495.00. If enthusiasm spreads through tech, price may attempt a reach toward 496.25.

If MSFT breaks below 491.25, sellers may drive the tape toward 489.85. Losing that level can lead to a slide into 488.40, and if weakness persists, price may drift into 487.10. A heavier fade could then explore 485.75 as traders manage risk ahead of the rate decision.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Nvidia begins the morning at 187.50 as participants react to shifting sentiment in semiconductors. If buyers can build support here, a move into 188.40 may form. Strength above that zone can bring 189.30 into focus, and sustained momentum may guide price toward 190.20. If buyers stay committed, Nvidia may extend toward 191.10.

If Nvidia cannot hold 187.50, sellers may drag price into 186.55. Breaking that level can produce a move into 185.65, and heavier pressure may target 184.75. Continued downside may send price toward 183.80 as traders keep a close eye on sector positioning.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 312.50 with bulls trying to establish a base after recent softness. If support holds, a move into 313.45 may take shape. Continued strength can lift price toward 314.40, followed by a potential push into 315.35. If the tape firms up, GOOGL may stretch into 316.25.

If GOOGL loses 312.50, sellers may press into 311.40. A failure to stabilize there can lead to 310.30, and if selling continues, price may move into 309.25. Further weakness could explore 308.20 as markets prepare for tomorrow's policy event.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta begins the session at 663.50 with buyers aiming to maintain upward structure. If they succeed, price may rotate into 665.25. Continued progress can invite a move toward 667.00, and if momentum builds, the stock may travel into 668.75. A strong tape could allow an extension toward 670.50.

If Meta loses 663.50, sellers may guide price toward 661.60. A deeper break may pull the stock into 659.70, and continued pressure can target 657.85. If weakness accelerates, Meta may slide into 655.95 as caution returns to high beta names.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 437.00 as traders continue to navigate elevated volatility. If buyers defend this zone, a move into 438.55 may unfold. Strength above that area can lift price toward 440.10, and further buying may guide Tesla into 441.60. If momentum broadens, an extension toward 443.15 could appear.

If Tesla falls under 437.00, sellers may push price into 435.35. Continued weakness can lead to 433.70, and if pressure remains steady, price may travel into 432.10. A sharper fade may explore 430.50 as traders closely monitor liquidity.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely.

