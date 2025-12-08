December 10th Fed Decision Could Make Or Break Bitcoin's $100K Dreams

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traders are eyeing the calendar as the Federal Reserve gears up to deliver its final interest rate verdict of 2025 on Wednesday, December 10. Trading near $91,500 after surrendering nearly 30% from its October peak of $126,000, the leading cryptocurrency faces a pivotal moment that could determine whether it reclaims six-figure territory before year-end.

Market positioning suggests traders anticipate accommodation from the central bank. The CME FedWatch tool indicates an 87% likelihood of a quarter-point reduction, while decentralized prediction platform Polymarket shows participants pricing in a 93% probability of looser policy. The Federal Open Market Committee convenes December 9 and 10, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to address markets at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

The current market environment looks drastically different from the euphoria that pushed Bitcoin above $100,000 just two months ago. Sentiment indicators paint a grim picture, with the Fear and Greed Index now sitting at just 23 out of 100, signaling overwhelming pessimism among market participants. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have witnessed substantial capital exits totaling $194.64 million on Thursday, including a $112.96 million withdrawal from BlackRock Inc.’s (NYSE:BLK) iShares Bitcoin Trust. Leveraged bets worth nearly $1 billion evaporated during December’s downturn.

Three Scenarios For Wednesday

Market strategists envision three distinct pathways, each bearing significantly different consequences for Bitcoin’s near-term direction. The consensus scenario involves Powell delivering the anticipated quarter-point reduction while projecting three more cuts through 2026. Markets have largely absorbed this possibility, suggesting any rally would prove modest and insufficient to immediately restore six-figure pricing.

An unexpectedly accommodative stance could provide the spark bulls have been seeking. Tom Lee of Fundstrat, who forecasts $150,000 for Bitcoin, argues that enhanced liquidity in 2026 will drive prices higher. Previous bull runs gained momentum when central banks flooded markets with fresh capital.

Conversely, a restrictive message signaling fewer reductions could spark panic selling and drive prices toward $70,000 or $80,000 support levels. The derivatives market presents substantial risk, with some exchanges offering 200x leverage and $787 billion in open perpetual futures contracts. A cascading liquidation event could accelerate losses dramatically.

Critical Factors To Watch

December typically features thinner trading activity, adding complexity to price forecasts. Technical analysts project Bitcoin will oscillate between $85,000 and $95,000 absent a major catalyst. Limited market depth during holiday periods means modest selling can produce exaggerated moves.

This meeting carries extra weight because Bitcoin has diverged from conventional liquidity measures. The asset recently breached its 10-month moving average for the first time in nearly four years, a technical breakdown that concerns chartists.

Macroeconomic conditions present another challenge. Though the Fed has reduced its benchmark to a 3.75% to 4.00% range, inflation persists stubbornly. Core PCE, which the central bank prioritizes, continues exceeding the 2% objective. A former Fed official warned recently that reducing rates while inflation hovers at 3% risks worsening fiscal imbalances.

Critical information extends beyond the rate announcement itself. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, particularly the dot plot revealing individual policymaker expectations for future rates, will illuminate the 2026 trajectory. Upward inflation adjustments could prove especially harmful to speculative assets like Bitcoin.

Certain analysts maintain optimism despite current turbulence. Standard Chartered forecasts Bitcoin reaching $200,000 by early 2026, while Bernstein anticipates comparable levels fueled by ongoing ETF adoption and growing institutional participation.

With markets in suspense, the coming 48 hours will determine whether Bitcoin can revive its $100,000 aspirations for 2025. For investors enduring a 30% decline from October peaks, Powell’s Wednesday remarks could signal either the start of a year-end rebound or confirmation that the bull market has shifted into a protracted consolidation period.

