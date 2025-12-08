Is Corpay Poised For More Bullish Momentum Ahead?

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is currently in Phase 2 of its 18 Adhishthana cycle on the weekly charts. After reporting strong results on 5 November, the stock has been trading with strong bullishness, rallying sharply by ~20%. Let us break down why this rally is occurring now and what the cycle suggests about the road ahead.

Understanding Corpay Stock's Phase 2

Under the Adhishthana Principles, Phase 2 is divided into two distinct segments. The first is the Move of Sankhya, a period where the underlying typically declines or consolidates. This is followed by the Move of Buddhi, a phase marked by an exponential rise.

Fig.1 Corpay Phase 2 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Corpay entered Phase 2 in April 2025. As expected under the principles, the stock first moved through its Sankhya period, consolidating and declining by roughly 30 percent. Once the stock transitioned into the Move of Buddhi, a strong upward trend began to take shape.

The earnings released in early November aligned almost perfectly with this transition, which explains why the rally has been so sharp and sustained. The strong results arrived exactly when the cycle favoured strength, amplifying the move. Since then, the stock has rallied by roughly 20%.

Investor Outlook

With a solid fundamental outlook and the Move of Buddhi in progress, Corpay carries clear bullish momentum that is likely to continue through the remainder of Phase 2 on the weekly charts. Investors who already hold the stock can consider maintaining their positions, as the structure still supports further upside.

