The Fed Is Approaching A Turning Point And Data-Rich Week Will Decide Whether Rate Cuts Can Begin

The Setup for a Fed Pivot: What Powell Needs to See Before He Can Signal Rate Cuts

Markets increasingly expect the Fed to pivot but Powell needs confirmation from labor, inflation pipelines, and bond-market stability before he can formally open the door to rate cuts.

Before policymakers can move toward easing, three conditions must align:

labor must cool without stress, the inflation pipeline must remain stable, and the bond market must stay orderly.

This week's JOLTS report, energy inventories, and Treasury auctions leading up to the FOMC meeting provide the evidence the Fed needs.

1. Labor Market Cooling (JOLTS)

Job openings have been drifting toward pre-pandemic norms, indicating that wage-driven inflation pressure continues to fade. A healthy rate-cut setup requires gradual cooling, not a sudden collapse.

If JOLTS confirms steady normalization, Powell can more confidently describe the labor market as "rebalancing," a phrase that typically precedes a dovish shift.

2. Inflation Pipeline via Energy Inventories (API/EIA)

Disinflation must look durable for the Fed to justify cuts.

Crude builds and rising gasoline inventories would reinforce that demand is softening and cost pressures are easing.

If energy data show stability, Powell gains rhetorical room to acknowledge "sustained progress" on inflation. A key prerequisite for future easing.

3. Treasury Auctions & Market Stability

The Fed cannot pivot into an unstable bond market.

Strong demand at this week's 10-year and 30-year auctions would anchor long-term yields and give Powell space to lean dovish.

Weak demand would fuel a rise in yields, effectively limiting how far Powell can go with rate-cut language.

Together, these three elements, labor, inflation pipeline, and bond-market stability form the structural foundation of the Fed's coming decision.

The FOMC Turning Point

And the 24-Hour Reality Check That Follows

Powell's Message: The Fed Speaks Before Seeing the Data That Will Judge It

When Powell delivers the FOMC statement and press conference on Wednesday, he will be speaking without knowing the next morning's inflation and labor figures.

This is a rare communication trap: Powell must hint at future cuts while protecting the Fed's credibility in case the data moves against him.

He will attempt to signal:

Clear labor-market cooling

Broad, sustained disinflation

Openness to policy easing

But not a commitment to a cut timeline

The dot plot and Powell's tone will reveal how close the Fed believes it is to the first cut.

The Next Morning: PPI + Jobless Claims Deliver the Verdict

Less than 18 hours after Powell speaks, the economy delivers its judgment.

Soft PPI + rising claims → validates Powell's cautious-dovish tone → markets pull rate cuts forward

→ validates Powell's cautious-dovish tone → markets pull rate cuts forward Hot PPI + falling claims → contradicts Powell → yields jump → market reprices toward a later pivot

This sequencing is the true story of the week:

Powell sets the narrative.

The data decides whether markets believe him.

The Fed's path toward easing — and market pricing for cuts — hinges on this 24-hour window.

Our View: The Pivot Is Close. But Not Guaranteed

For the Fed to open the door to rate cuts, the following alignment is essential:

Labor cooling without labor stress Inflation pipeline showing durable disinflation Bond market stability through strong auction demand

If this alignment holds, Powell may signal a cut is likely within the next two meetings.

If it breaks, the pivot is delayed.

Investors should brace for a high-volatility, data-rich week where policy expectations can shift in hours, not days.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

