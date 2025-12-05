Meta Shifts Spending, UiPath Surges, And Core PCE Ahead

Big tech pivots, AI software rips higher, and the market braces for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Zuckerberg Cuts Metaverse Spending

Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta (NASDAQ:META) will cut overall spending by roughly 30 percent, continuing the efficiency wave that reshaped the company last year. But the headline came with a twist… Meta plans to increase investment into AI wearables, signaling a strategic push into on-device intelligence and next-generation hardware.

AR glasses, multimodal AI assistants, and spatial computing experiences are now core priorities, suggesting Meta sees a major platform shift coming. Investors are watching closely, because the timing of this re-acceleration could set the tone for Meta's margin profile in 2025.

UiPath Rallies on Strong Earnings

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) surged more than 25% after delivering a clean beat-and-raise quarter. Revenue growth accelerated, ARR exceeded expectations, and management highlighted rapidly rising demand for AI agents and enterprise automation workflows.

Margins improved meaningfully, signaling that the company is transitioning from early growth mode into a more durable, profitability-focused phase. After lagging for months, PATH finally posted the kind of print that shifts investor sentiment back in its favor.

Core PCE Arrives Today

The Core PCE report (the Fed's preferred inflation metric) drops this morning, and it's arguably the most important macro release of the week. Economists expect readings to come in right around consensus, showing continued cooling without slipping into contraction territory.

If PCE hits in line or lower, it strengthens the case for more rate cuts next year. A hotter print, however, could spark volatility across equities, bonds, and crypto as markets reassess timing and magnitude of easing.

