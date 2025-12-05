Why Adobe's Downtrend Isn't Something You Can 'Edit' Away

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is currently navigating Phase 18, the final phase of its Adhishthana cycle on the weekly charts. The stock entered this phase in May 2025, and since then, it has been locked in persistent decline and consolidation, falling roughly 25%. With earnings schedules for 10 December, investors are divided: some believe Adobe is turning into a value opportunity, while others remain cautious. An analysis of its cycle structure helps settle that debate.

Examining Adobe's Triads

In the Adhishthana framework, Phases 14, 15, and 16 form the Guna Triads, the three-phase structure that determines whether a stock can achieve Nirvana in Phase 18, the highest point of its cycle.

For a Nirvana move to materialize, the triads must display Satoguna, a sustained, clean bullish structure in its triads.



As I wrote in my book in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"A lack of noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads leads to no Nirvana in Phase 18."

FIg.1 Adobe’s Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Adobe entered Phase 14 in June 2023, and throughout its triads, until October 2024, the stock displayed consolidation, inconsistent rallies, and no meaningful bullish structure. This made the outcome clear well in advance: Adobe would not deliver a Nirvana move in Phase 18.

And that is exactly what has unfolded so far. Since entering Phase 18, the stock has consistently underperformed, behaving in line with a non-Satoguna triad setup.

Investor Outlook

With earnings approaching on 10 December, volatility will naturally rise. However, the structural cycle outlook remains unchanged:

A weak triad foundation means Phase 18 will not deliver a Nirvana move.



Any short-lived rallies, including post-earnings spikes, are unlikely to sustain.



Investors positioning for a value opportunity may want to wait, as the broader cycle does not support accumulation at this stage.



Additionally, on the monthly charts, Adobe is still in the descent leg of its Himalayan formation, reinforcing the view that aggressive buying is not advisable at current levels. Even the options market echoes this narrative: There is heavy call-writing open interest, indicating that traders expect upside to remain capped and multiple resistance levels to hold.

Until Adobe's cycle resets, investors may want to avoid getting too attached, because this chart still needs more than just a little ‘Photoshop.'

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.