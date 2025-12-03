How Bitcoin Can Empower the World: Insights from Susie Violet Ward

"Criminals will be using JP Morgan and HSBC. Definitely not Bitcoin because every transaction is transparent and traceable on the blockchain, which actually makes it a really poor choice for crime." – Susie Violet Ward

At a time when global financial systems are being put to the test — from climate challenges to authoritarian regimes — Susie Violet Ward is emerging as one of the most incisive voices calling for a smarter, fairer, more inclusive economy. As co-founder and CEO of Bitcoin Policy UK and a respected journalist writing for Forbes, Susie draws on decades of financial-systems experience to challenge conventional wisdom about Bitcoin, energy, and global equity.

In this exclusive interview with the London Keynote Speakers Agency, Susie Violet Ward sets the record straight on the most misunderstood myths about Bitcoin. She explores how digital currency can play a powerful role in promoting financial inclusion, fueling renewable-energy innovation and empowering individuals worldwide.

Whether you're sceptical, curious or already involved in crypto, Susie's insights offer more than commentary — they provide a roadmap for how Bitcoin might help reshape everything from energy grids to economic empowerment.

Q1. From your perspective, what are the most persistent myths surrounding Bitcoin, and why do they continue to spread?

Susie Violet Ward: "There are so many, but we’ll start with the biggest one, is that Bitcoin is bad for the environment and that it wastes energy. It’s just simply not true. Bitcoin mining is designed to find the cheapest energy, which usually means surplus power from renewables or energy that would otherwise be wasted.

"It provides unique benefits to the grid, like balancing supply and demand, and increases operations with some of the cleanest energy mixes in the tech sector.

"And the second myth I would want to address, I think, is Bitcoin is mainly for criminals. In reality, 0.3% of Bitcoin transactions are linked to illicit activities. It’s far less than what we see in the traditional banking system.

"In the traditional banking system, apparently 3 to 5% of global GDP gets spent on illicit activities. Criminals will be using JP Morgan and HSBC. Definitely not Bitcoin because every transaction is transparent and traceable on the blockchain, which actually makes it a really poor choice for crime.

"I’d probably like to mention exactly how the mainstream media hasn’t helped by repeating these misconceptions. They’ve not only misled the public, but they’ve kept their readers away from the best performing asset of the decade. People are realising that Bitcoin is a serious technology and a financial tool. It’s not a speculative investment."

Q2. With so much noise in the market, how can business leaders identify reliable Bitcoin research and avoid misinformation?

Susie Violet Ward: "That’s very tricky, but they should start by looking at credible data and actually talking to people that work in the space. Definitely avoid sensational headlines and focus on peer-reviewed studies and realworld use cases. Treat Bitcoin as you would any emerging technology. Research it, test it, and talk to experts before forming an opinion.

"I spent 20 years in finance and IT before I started learning about and writing about Bitcoin. And it was that experience that helped me really truly understand and grasp the technology and its potential. Most people who write about Bitcoin are just that, they’re writers.

"That’s not to say they’re not good at their craft. But Bitcoin takes hundreds of hours of deep research before you can fully understand it. And even then, you often feel like you’ve only just scratched the surface.

"Bitcoin spans so many fields: human rights, energy, money, economics, software, hardware, security, investment, game theory, geopolitics, the list goes on. And if you want to cut through the noise, then you need to take time to engage with the people building and using Bitcoin every day, not just those commenting from the sidelines."

Q3. Bitcoin is often described as a tool for financial inclusion. How do you see it transforming access to economic opportunity on a global scale?

Susie Violet Ward: "This is the topic that is most important to me, and it’s the one that I think is the the best aspect of Bitcoin because Bitcoin gives anyone with a mobile phone and internet access a secure borderless financial system. And in countries with high inflation or unstable banks, it provides a safe way to store value and send money cheaply and reliably.

"From small farmers in Africa to entrepreneurs in South America, Bitcoin opens doors to global commerce that were previously closed to them. And according to the Human Rights Foundation, 72% of the world live under some sort of authoritarian regime.

"And when you live under an authoritarian government, you don’t have financial freedom. Your bank account can be frozen, your currency can be debased overnight, or you can be blocked from sending or receiving payments simply for speaking out against your government.

"And this is where Bitcoin becomes a lifeline. Because it’s a decentralised, censorship resistant network, no government or bank can control it. People in countries like Venezuela, Nigeria, and Turkey have used Bitcoin to escape hyperinflation, to protect their savings, or to send money across borders when traditional systems fail them.

"Bitcoin is more than just a financial asset. It’s a freezing technology offering a level playing field where anyone anywhere can participate in a global economy without asking for permission."

This exclusive interview with Susie Violet Ward was conducted by Mark Matthews of The Champions Speakers Agency.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.