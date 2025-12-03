How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar is filled with meaningful data that will shape the tone of the session. At 8:15AM we get the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change for November. At 8:30AM we receive Import Prices from September. At 9:15AM we get Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, and Capacity Utilization for September, with Factory Orders also tentatively scheduled for release. At 9:45AM the Final S&P Global Services PMI and Composite PMI for November are due. At 10AM we receive the full suite of ISM Services data, including the ISM Services Index, Prices Paid, New Orders, and Employment.

With such a front-loaded morning, volatility may spike sharply around each release as traders position into the open. Liquidity may thin between data drops, making the sequence of reactions especially important to track. Today is likely to be fast, reactive, and momentum-driven.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY starts the session at 682.75 and buyers will look to establish early footing at this level. If they succeed, a move into 683.85 may form, with continued strength allowing price to test 685.00. Sustained bullish pressure could open a path toward 686.10, and if momentum builds, SPY may stretch into 687.25. Each upward rotation would reflect buyers maintaining initiative through the morning session.

If SPY loses 682.75, sellers may press price into 681.55. A breakdown there can lead to a move toward 680.35, and if buyers fail to defend, price may rotate into 679.20. Continued weakness could draw SPY toward 678.00, signaling heavier pressure if sentiment weakens.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins at 623.00, and bulls aim to secure control above this level. If they hold steady, a lift into 624.10 may develop. Continued buying could guide price toward 625.20, and stronger momentum may carry the session into 626.35. A broader risk-on push could allow QQQ to explore 627.45 as the morning progresses.

If QQQ slips under 623.00, sellers may lean into 621.85. A break here may create pressure toward 620.70. Should selling continue, a rotation into 619.55 becomes possible. Losing that level opens the door toward 618.40, signaling fading bullish defense.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens the day at 286.00, where buyers will attempt to build a stable base. If support holds, price may climb into 286.90, with continued strength leading toward 287.80. A steady bullish flow could extend into 288.65, and if momentum persists, Apple may attempt to reach 289.55. These moves would show buyers stepping back into leadership.

If Apple loses 286.00, sellers may attempt to push the stock into 285.10. Continued downside could bring 284.25 into view, and if pressure builds, a rotation toward 283.35 may occur. Further weakness could drive Apple into 282.45 if sentiment shifts.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins at 489.50 and buyers want to defend this region early. If they do, a move into 490.65 may unfold. Continued enthusiasm could carry price toward 491.80, and stronger momentum may allow a test into 493.00. A bullish session may eventually explore 494.20 if buyers remain forceful.

If MSFT loses 489.50, sellers could drive a move into 488.25. Breaking this area may allow a slide into 487.00. Continued selling may draw price into 485.85, and deeper weakness could open a path into 484.60.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts at 182.50, where bulls are looking to firm up early structure. If support holds, price may move into 183.30. Strength through that level could bring 184.10 into play, with further upside targeting 184.95. A strong morning bid may guide price toward 185.80 as buyers attempt to regain control.

If NVIDIA slips beneath 182.50, sellers may press the stock into 181.65. Losing that level could lead to movement into 180.85. If pressure continues, price may rotate into 180.05, and deeper weakness can carry into 179.25.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 316.75, and buyers want to establish footing at this level. If they succeed, price may lift into 317.70. Continued strength may allow expansion toward 318.65, with further upside reaching toward 319.55. A positive tape could carry GOOGL into 320.50 later in the session.

If GOOGL breaks below 316.75, sellers may pull price into 315.70. Failing that region can lead to a move toward 314.65, with heavier downside potentially dragging the stock toward 313.60. Continued weakness can open the way toward 312.55.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta begins the morning at 646.50, where buyers are looking to defend early. If they hold the zone, price may rise into 648.15. Continued upward progress could draw the tape toward 649.90, with another extension possible into 651.60. If broader tech strength appears, META could lift toward 653.25.

If META breaks below 646.50, price may slide into 644.80. A failure there may lead to 643.10, and heavier selling could invite a rotation toward 641.40. Continued pressure might bring a test of 639.75.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 429.75, where bulls want to hold the tape steady. If support holds, price may lift into 431.00. Continued strength could guide TSLA into 432.25, and if momentum firms, a move toward 433.50 may develop. A stronger tape could pull price into 434.75 as buyers attempt to reassert control.

If TSLA drops under 429.75, sellers may draw price into 428.35. A breakdown there opens the possibility of 426.95. Continued weakness could lead to 425.55, and deeper downside may carry into 424.20.

Final Word: Manage risk with intention, stay adaptive, and trade safely.

