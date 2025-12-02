3 High-impact Investment Opportunities Catalyzed By The Rise Of Affordable AI In Emerging Markets

Earlier in 2025, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go, a more affordable subscription plan that offers a middle ground between the free plan and the "Plus" plan. With the new service, individuals can unlock access to GPT-5 and a wider range of features including image generation and a larger context window for just $5 USD a month.

However, not every country has access to this plan. OpenAI has strategically rolled out access to its affordable new plan, starting with the countries where the $20 monthly fee for the Plus plan is a much more significant investment for local users.

So far, the affordable plan is available in 98 countries worldwide. This is a strategic move from the company, which is looking to increase global adoption of its GenAI model and embed its technology as the go-to choice with a much broader base of users.

Yet, this isn't just about strengthening the market position of OpenAI. The new plan also promises to democratize access to this powerful technology.

ChatGPT boasts more than 800 million weekly active users and processes more than 2 billion queries daily. Global adoption of GenAI is accelerating rapidly, with North America leading the way with 78% of organizations planning to integrate the technology into their operations by 2025. However, according to an Opportunitas Advisors report published this year, Latin America continues to lag far behind the global leaders in AI.

The lack of local infrastructure to run AI models could leave Latin America out of the global technological transformation. Immediate actions such as strategic investments in computing, regulation, and talent are necessary to address this scenario. In contrast to other regions, Latin America has not structured a regional AI strategy on the scale required.

The roll-out of ChatGPT Go could change this. It promises to drive social progress across Latin America by making advanced AI tools accessible and affordable, and improving daily and professional life through instant insights and support.

Danny Bravo is co-founder of Tribu IA Colombia, a community that creates custom ChatGPT tools to drive responsible AI adoption and exploration across Latin America. He told Grace Goldstone of WIRED that he believes, following the introduction of ChatGPT Go, "there's no doubt there will be improvements," adding that the plan "will foster the growth of an AI ecosystem across Latin America."

With AI driving growth across industries, the launch of ChatGPT Go is expected to catalyze an uptick in innovation not just in Latin America but in developing countries worldwide. Here are 3 ways it will open up new investment opportunities in emerging markets.

Helping new entrepreneurs in emerging markets start businesses

The past decade has seen an incredible rise in thriving startup hubs and tech ecosystems worldwide. However, founders in emerging markets face tougher odds for two key reasons.

During the early stages, startups heavily rely on the inputs of a dedicated team to get an idea off the ground. New hires are also highly strategic, promising to add expertise in key disciplines to support the startup as it attempts to scale.

However, this can be a significant challenge in certain regions. There may be limited access to hires with the right set of skills if local governments haven't been investing in education. And for countries like Mexico with a deep tech talent pool, the best developers are headhunted by international companies through nearshoring initiatives.

A senior developer in the U.S. costs $623,000 over three years, while the same role in Mexico totals only $290,000. Companies typically see 30–60% cost savings compared to U.S. hiring through nearshoring.

This past month, according to El Economista, multinational Ness Digital Engineering opened its first office in Zapopan, looking to hire 200 team members by the end of next year.

While this plugs the tech talent shortage in the U.S., it leaves local founders on the back foot, unable to access their own homegrown talent as roles offered at local rates can't compete against international rates. However, AI is beginning to change this, with solutions such as MyUser transforming the lead generation process via its autonomous B2B sales agent. These solutions, along with Agentic AI, are allowing smaller enterprises to compete with the goliaths in the market.

The other overriding challenge is access to investor capital, which is concentrated in well-established tech ecosystems like Silicon Valley. For example, Kenya is one of the countries where OpenAI has launched the lower-priced ChatGPT-Go. Despite Kenya's reputation as the ‘Silicon Savannah’, there is a serious shortage of investment funding. This is a trend seen across the continent. Data from Pitchbook found venture capital funding provided to African tech startups fell steeply between 2022 and 2024. By 2024, the number of funded startups had shrunk to fewer than 400.

Meanwhile, 75% of new SMEs in Mexico shut down within the first two years of operation.

Surveyed entrepreneurs said they were not prepared for periods in which the company does not generate income.

AI helps to level the playing field for these startups, helping early-stage innovations to get off the ground. According to Roberto Peñacastro of Leadsales, "SMEs are prioritizing AI-driven lead qualification, with 49% of our clients identifying it as their top need. They want automation to capture basic prospect data before escalating to human agents. E-commerce businesses, in particular, are driving demand for hyper-personalization, triggering WhatsApp messages based on real-time behaviors like cart abandonment."

AI offers startup founders an extremely powerful business tool. With Agentic AI, startups can get support on everything from sales and lead generation to finance and administration. For communication, AI enterprise Prezent has reduced time for presentations by 90%, in addition to associated costs. These savings make it possible to plug the gap when access to the right talent is an issue and build cost-efficient startups when funding isn't readily available or keep the business running during development periods when income isn't being generated.

As ChatGPT Go rolls out across developing nations, we expect to see an uptick in new businesses and startups that successfully make the transition from an innovative idea to an operational business. In turn, this will open up a new stream of investment opportunities.

Addressing gaps in educational attainment

Quality education is a key driver to improving economic growth. However, these gains aren't realized overnight. For developing countries with limited resources, governments are often forced to focus on more immediate challenges, with education left on the back burner.

Further, with a higher instance of rural communities, distributing resources equitably is a common challenge. This affects the overall standard of education available to students, creating long-term disparities.

For example, Latin America is home to many internationally leading universities but access is often a privilege. Elsewhere, data shows that students struggle to reach basic learning goals in math and science. Further, teachers themselves lack access to the training and resources required to address diverse learning needs and personalize instruction for each student.

Yet the region also benefits from a growing digital infrastructure. This means AI has real potential to support learning. For instance, AI company 360 Health Data has created a bespoke resource platform that connects Spanish-speaking clinicians in Latin America with high-quality medical knowledge. ​

When it comes to classroom learning, AI assistants and chatbots also offer a way to address the alarming shortfall of teachers in Sub-Saharan Africa, which has a projected need for 15 million more teachers by 2030 to achieve universal primary and secondary education.

In Nepal, children from diverse linguistic backgrounds often face challenges as the curriculum is primarily in English or Nepali, not their mother tongue. Similarly, in Côte d'Ivoire, students who don’t speak the language of instruction at home have lower reading proficiency levels.AI chatbots with automated translation capabilities promise to bridge this gap and help more students from developing countries excel in the classroom. Companies like Buddy.ai, one of the world’s leading voice-based AI tutors, are playing an important role here.

AI-powered EdTech solutions at the forefront of this trend offer huge investment potential.

Tackling renewable energy and sustainability with AI

When AI becomes more affordable and accessible to more users worldwide, we expect to see the technology being applied to a much diverse range of real-world applications. In developing countries, we often think about AI in terms of efficiency and automation for corporate operations.

However, in emerging markets, we see a widespread trend of AI being used by startups and enterprises to solve unique local challenges and pressing real-world problems. Here, companies are taking the technology out of the boardroom and applying it to everything from agriculture to education and energy.

For example, the agri-foodtech landscape has seen phenomenal growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, helping to tackle food insecurity and save crops from extreme weather events. Examples of this in action include "Hello Tractor", which uses AI to monitor tractor usage and forecast weather patterns, or AI-based soil testing kits in Ghana to support tailored fertilization and crop care. Other technology ventures include Wingsure, which was spun out from SRI International (formerly the Stanford Research Institute), which is helping by leveraging AI to provide tools and training for farming in Latin America, in addition to other areas.

Further, the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 7 aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable energy for all by 2030. Yet over 600 million people in Africa still live without electricity. A collaboration between Atlas AI and Engie Energy Access leverages satellite imagery and AI-driven socio-economic modeling to identify regions where energy access can have the most significant impact. This data-driven approach has reduced deployment costs and led to a 48% increase in sales of solar home systems. Planno, which uses geospatial AI to tap into the untapped rooftop solar potential, is another company playing an important role here.

For investors, many of which are now required to be ESG compliant, the rise of affordable access to AI promises to unlock growth in greentech and sustainability-focused applications in emerging markets. AI company Credibl is one enterprise helping organizations track operational data to release transparent ESG reports and remain compliant.

How AI is fueling investment opportunities in developing countries

AI has incredible potential, but some of the most exciting investment opportunities and most impactful applications lie in emerging markets. For instance, Ganesh Vanama, computer vision engineer at Automotus, is helping to use AI to tackle safety hazards, congestion, compliance and emissions. Globally, about 1.19 million people die from traffic accidents every year. For media organizations in growing markets that increasingly face challenges, AI platform ADvendio is playing a key role for publishers when it comes to using the technology.

From fueling a new generation of startups, changing educational standards, to improving access to renewable energy, the rise of more affordable access to AI-powered technologies in developing countries promises to be a game-changing force.

