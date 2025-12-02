How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today brings several important releases that can influence the pace and tone of trading. At 8:55AM we will get Redbook Retail Sales, giving a fresh read on consumer spending ahead of the holiday season. At 10AM we will get the December RCM TIPP Economic Optimism report along with the full October JOLTS job openings package, including openings, quits, layoffs, and hiring trends. This data is closely watched because job openings and quits often shift before payrolls do, making it an early signal for labor tightness.

At 11AM the Treasury will announce the week's 4 Week and 8 Week bills, adding context to government financing demand as we move deeper into the final month of Q4.

With several macro crosscurrents still active and markets coming off a strong multi-week rally, liquidity may thin out during the midday stretch and volatility can pick up around each release window. Manage risk carefully and stay alert for shifts in tone tied to labor data.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 681.50, and buyers will attempt to build early support here. If they succeed, a move into 682.60 may develop as bulls try to firm up momentum. Holding strength above that zone can open a path toward 683.75, and if buyers stay active, price may extend into 684.90 with an eye on 686.10 as a stretch target. Each lift would reflect confidence returning as long as value continues to form higher.

If SPY loses 681.50, sellers may guide the tape into 680.35 where demand will be tested. Breaking that level can allow price to slide into 679.20, and heavier pressure may carry into 678.05. If buyers fail to show interest, the decline may extend toward 676.85 as the next deeper support. A move through these zones would signal buyers stepping aside and may invite sharper intraday weakness.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 619.00, and bulls will look to stabilize above this mark. If they hold, a push into 620.10 may develop, setting up a test of 621.25 where momentum could strengthen. Continued upside may reach into 622.40, and if buyers maintain control, price may stretch into 623.55. These advances would indicate participants stepping back into tech leadership.

If QQQ slips under 619.00, sellers may lean price into 617.85. A break there can shift momentum toward 616.70, and if pressure remains steady, a move into 615.55 may follow. Continued weakness could pull QQQ toward 614.40. Each drop would represent buyers becoming less willing to defend higher ground.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple starts the session at 282.50, where bulls aim to establish early footing. A hold here can allow price to lift into 283.35. Maintaining strength may bring 284.25 into focus, and a continuation higher can reach 285.10. If buyers control the morning tape, a stretch toward 286.00 may form as the upper target.

If Apple breaks below 282.50, sellers may press into 281.60. Losing that level could invite a move into 280.70, and a heavier slide may take the stock into 279.85. If selling persists, deeper downside toward 279.00 becomes possible.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins at 486.75, and bulls will attempt to create a base here. If support holds, a lift into 487.90 may follow. Continued buying may guide price toward 489.10, and if momentum builds, MSFT may climb into 490.25 with a stretch into 491.45. These moves would show buyers regaining short-term control.

If MSFT loses 486.75, sellers may probe into 485.60. A further breakdown can carry into 484.40. If demand remains weak, price may slide into 483.20. Continued selling pressure could open a path toward 482.00.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 181.25, and buyers will try to stabilize the tape at this level. A hold can lift price into 182.10. Stronger upside may target 183.00, and with sustained demand, the stock could push toward 183.95. A more confident session may stretch into 184.90.

If NVIDIA drops under 181.25, sellers may pull the tape toward 180.30. Breaking that level could open movement into 179.40. Continued weakness may reach 178.45. If sellers remain dominant, deeper pressure into 177.55 becomes likely.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts at 316.25, and bulls will look to maintain support here. If they succeed, a move into 317.15 may develop. Continued buying can bring 318.10 into play, followed by a potential extension toward 319.00. Stronger interest may guide price toward 319.95.

If GOOGL falls below 316.25, sellers may attempt to drive price into 315.20. Losing that level can push the stock toward 314.10, and if weakness persists, movement into 313.05 may unfold. A heavier decline may reach into 312.00.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 644.25, and buyers will look to sustain early strength. A solid hold can lift price into 646.00. Continued momentum may bring 647.80 into view, and if interest remains steady, price may advance into 649.55. With broader market support, a stretch toward 651.35 is possible.

If Meta breaks under 644.25, sellers may pressure price into 642.40. A further move may carry into 640.60. If downside continues, price may probe into 638.80. Additional weakness may target 637.00.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins at 431.00, where bulls will try to construct a short-term floor. A stable open can lift price into 432.45. Continued strength may bring 433.90 into play, and if buyers hold control, TSLA may advance toward 435.35 with a stretch toward 436.85.

If Tesla loses 431.00, sellers may guide price into 429.55. Breaking that area can take price into 428.10. Continued pressure may draw TSLA toward 426.65. A heavier decline may open movement toward 425.25.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely today.

