December Opens, Earnings Roll On, Crypto Tempts A Comeback

The first full week of December kicks off with the market near all-time highs, software earnings ahead, and crypto trying to claw its way back into the holiday spirit.

December Begins with a Santa Claus Setup

It's the first full week of December, and with Thanksgiving officially behind us, the market enters the final stretch of the year 0.6% from all-time highs. Sentiment remains stuck in Extreme Fear according to the Blossom Fear and Greed Index, creating one of those rare periods where price strength and investor psychology completely diverge.

That combination has historically paved the way for powerful year-end rallies. If seasonality holds and macro data doesn't derail the trend, this could shape up to be the cleanest EOY run we've had since 2021.

Software Earnings Take the Spotlight

Earnings season continues like it never ends. With the megacaps done for the quarter, now it's time for the software lineup. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), SentinelOne (NYSE:S), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and others are reporting this week.

Estimates call for mid-to-high double-digit revenue growth from CRWD and S, decelerating but still strong cloud data growth from SNOW, and continued Atlas-driven momentum from MDB. The software cohort will give a clean read on enterprise spending into 2025, especially as AI workloads shift from hardware buildup to actual deployment.

Crypto Might Come Back… or Not

Crypto has shown signs of life after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bounced from the 80k lows and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) held near 2600, but the trend is still fragile. A real Santa Claus rally wouldn't feel complete without crypto joining the party and taking a shot at new all-time highs.

If you loved BTC at 126k, you should love it at 90k… but traders need confirmation, not hope. Until BTC reclaims major moving averages and ETH breaks its downtrend, this remains a "prove it" setup.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.