How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Today begins the first trading session of December with a moderate lineup of data and auctions. At 9:45AM ET, the Final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for November, offers a fresh read on manufacturing strength. At 10:00AM ET, the ISM Manufacturing Index along with Prices Paid, New Orders, and Employment, will tend to influence expectations for economic momentum and inflation trends.

At 10:00AM ET, Construction Spending for October was also released, a dataset delayed due to the government shutdown, adding another lens into the state of real-economy demand. Later at 11:30AM ET, the Treasury will conduct its 3 and 6 Month Bill Auctions, which may influence short-term rate expectations and liquidity conditions.

With the new month beginning and major economic data clustered this week, traders should stay prepared for abrupt shifts in momentum and sentiment as institutions begin repositioning into year-end.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 678.50, where buyers will try to build early footing. If they can steady price here, a move into 679.90 may develop. Holding strength above that could open the door toward 681.25, and continued upward momentum may guide price into 682.60. If buyers maintain control intraday, an extension toward 684.00 is possible as they attempt to press the tape into higher ground.

If SPY loses 678.50, sellers may attempt to drag price into 677.15. A break there could invite pressure into 675.80, where responsiveness from buyers will matter. Failing that, price may slide into 674.40, and if weakness accelerates, a test toward 673.05 may unfold as sellers attempt to assert broader control.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 613.25, and buyers will look to defend this zone as a base. If they succeed, a lift into 614.40 may follow. Sustained strength above that level could carry the index into 615.60, and firm momentum may open movement toward 616.85. If enthusiasm broadens across tech, QQQ could stretch into 618.10 later in the session.

If QQQ slips under 613.25, look for sellers to test 612.10. Losing that support may bring a push into 610.90, and if demand continues to fade, price may rotate into 609.70. A heavier decline could bring 608.55 into play as sellers attempt to deepen their advantage.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple starts the morning at 277.25, where bulls want to establish stability. A steady bid here may lift price into 278.10. Strength above that could pave the way toward 278.95, and continued upward drive may lead to 279.80. If buyers maintain alignment across the broader tape, Apple could stretch toward 280.65.

If Apple loses 277.25, sellers may lean into 276.45. A breakdown there may open movement into 275.60. If pressure intensifies, price may drift into 274.80. A deeper fade could bring 273.95 into view, signaling weak demand ahead of key market events.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins at 488.75, where bulls will attempt to firm up the level early. If support holds, a rotation into 489.85 may unfold. Clearing that could allow a push into 491.00, and if buyers remain active, movement toward 492.20 may develop. Should momentum broaden across mega caps, MSFT could stretch toward 493.40.

If MSFT drops below 488.75, sellers may press into 487.55. A continuation lower could test 486.35, and losing that level may slide price into 485.15. If broader tech weakens, a move into 483.95 may follow.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 173.50, and buyers will attempt to stabilize this level after recent volatility. If they succeed, a lift into 174.35 may emerge. Sustained strength may guide price into 175.20, and continued momentum could push into 176.10. If semiconductors firm up across the board, NVDA may reach toward 176.95.

If NVIDIA falls below 173.50, sellers may probe into 172.65. A drop through that could pressure price into 171.80. If buyers stay inactive, NVDA may drift into 170.95, and a deeper slide could target 170.10 as sellers attempt to extend downside control.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins at 315.75, with bulls aiming to reclaim stability. A lift into 316.70 may occur if early support holds. Continued buying could bring 317.65 into play, and momentum may drive a test toward 318.60. A stronger tape may allow an extension into 319.50 later in the session.

If GOOGL loses 315.75, sellers may work price into 314.75. A breakdown here could lead to 313.70, and if pressure continues, 312.65 may be tested. A further decline may bring 311.60 into view as sellers attempt to widen their influence.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 636.75, where buyers will try to reinforce support. If the level holds, a move into 638.20 may take shape. With continued buying, price may rotate into 639.70, and strong momentum could carry META into 641.15. A bullish session may allow a stretch toward 642.60.

If META slips under 636.75, sellers may drag price into 635.20. A break there could bring pressure into 633.70. If buyers remain passive, the stock may slide into 632.10. A heavier decline may open movement toward 630.55.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 423.75, where bulls will attempt to build a foundation early. If they succeed, a lift into 425.15 may follow. Continued strength could guide price into 426.55, and strong momentum may lift TSLA into 428.00. If broader sentiment improves, the stock may stretch toward 429.40.

If TSLA breaks below 423.75, sellers may test 422.40. A continued decline could pull price into 420.95. If weakness expands, TSLA may drift toward 419.55. A stronger bearish move may press the tape into 418.15.

