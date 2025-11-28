AI Bots Are Crowding Out Human Traders On Blockchain Networks

While crypto traders focus on XRP exchange-traded fund launches, a more significant transformation is underway. Autonomous AI agents are taking over as primary blockchain network participants, requiring infrastructure that operates differently from systems designed for humans.

SKALE Network (CRYPTO: SKL) recently deployed a Layer-3 blockchain on Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Base platform, built specifically for AI agent operations. Meanwhile, the x402 payment protocol, which allows machines to transact with each other autonomously, saw weekly transactions jump from 50,000 in September to over 500,000 by late October, a 10,000% increase.

The Silent Infrastructure War

AI agents operate nothing like human traders. They run continuously, executing thousands of micro-payments while accessing APIs, buying data streams, and completing transactions across numerous platforms at once.

Existing blockchain systems were not built for this usage pattern. Transaction costs that barely register for humans conducting occasional trades become expensive barriers when AI agents need to process 10,000 API requests. Settlement times of 15 seconds create bottlenecks when agents must negotiate pricing and complete purchases instantly.

This explains why Coinbase partnered with Cloudflare to develop the x402 protocol, reviving the unused HTTP 402 status code for what they describe as “internet-native payments.” When an AI agent requests a resource, the server returns payment instructions, the agent transmits a signed stablecoin payment automatically, and access is granted within two seconds. No credit cards, no human oversight, no delays.

Andreessen Horowitz’s State of Crypto 2025 report projects this machine-driven economy could hit $30 trillion by 2030.

Why Dedicated Infrastructure Matters

SKALE’s Layer-3 deployment on Base eliminates gas fees entirely, provides immediate transaction finality, and handles substantial throughput. These features remove obstacles that make current blockchain networks impractical for automated, high-frequency agent operations.

Think about what this means. Human traders may get excited when Base surpasses optimism in daily users, but such metrics will matter less going forward. The critical measurement becomes how many autonomous agents a blockchain can support running concurrently.

Blockchain analytics platform Dune shows x402 transactions peaked at 239,505 in a single day during late October, with transaction value reaching $332,000. These figures remain modest today, but the growth trajectory is unmistakable: agents are becoming the largest consumers of blockchain capacity.

The Investment Thesis Nobody Is Discussing

Most crypto investors stay focused on token valuations and ETF capital flows. Sophisticated investors are tracking infrastructure opportunities instead. Which blockchains are optimizing for agents over humans? Which payment protocols are processing agent transaction volume?

SKALE trades around $0.014 currently, carrying a market capitalization near $86 million. The network supports over 55 million wallets through gaming and social applications, yet AI agents represent a completely untapped growth channel.

The broader implication extends beyond individual tokens. As AI agents multiply, they will consume blockspace, compete for transaction priority, and influence fee markets in ways human traders cannot match. Your wallet will compete against millions of autonomous bots for network capacity, liquidity access, and execution speed.

The infrastructure getting built now will determine who succeeds in that competition, and whether most human traders recognize what is happening.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.