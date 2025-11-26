Step Aside Nvidia. Google is Coming.

Google and Meta shake up the AI chip war, the market flashes signs of technical life, and a high-stakes Trump-Xi meet looms.

Google to Sell Meta TPUs: Is This Bearish for Nvidia?

According to reports, Meta (NASDAQ:META) is in talks to purchase Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) tensor processing units (TPUs) for use in its data centers starting as early as 2026, with large-scale deployment slated for 2027.

This move puts direct pressure on Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) dominance (the same Nvidia hardware that powered so much of the AI rollout) and triggered a 4% drop in its stock.

Is the AI hardware war shifting? If Meta diverts chip spend away from Nvidia toward Google's TPUs, that could alter the growth trajectory for Nvidia and ripple across the ecosystem.

The Market Bounces Above Key Technicals

In a surprising shift, the S&P 500 $SPY reclaimed both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages in a single session, signaling a potential return to bullish trend posture.

The bounce came on wide breadth but with some tech names still under pressure suggesting this may be a rotational rebound rather than a technical market revival. Leadership still matters.

Trump to Meet Xi in April

Donald Trump is formally scheduled to meet Xi Jinping in April, marking one of the most important U.S.-China diplomatic events in years. Trade policy, AI export controls, semiconductor access and supply-chain coordination are likely on the agenda. Any signs of constructive dialogue could shift risk sentiment and reopen locked-down carry trades.

