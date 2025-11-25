Monday's Rally Was A Structural, Not Sentimental, Rebound

“Exposure to high-quality mega-cap tech such as GOOG, MSFT can be increased, while NVDA and TSLA remain less suitable for structural additions.” TradePulse

Monday's sharp rebound in U.S. equities cannot be explained simply as "rate-cut optimism."

The move reflected a broader process: the restoration of policy visibility, the unwind of accumulated positioning stress, and the beginning of tactical re-risking.

During the six-week government shutdown, the absence of economic data and unclear Fed communication created a meaningful policy vacuum. Within that uncertainty, the selloff in mega-cap tech was driven less by deteriorating fundamentals and more by systematic deleveraging and risk compression.

This changed abruptly on Monday as Fed officials Williams, Waller, and Daly delivered clear signals that a December cut is increasingly likely. The market effectively regained the policy anchor it had been missing for weeks.

CME pricing moved from 42% to 85% odds of a December cut, and volatility in rates and FX compressed quickly.

As a result, the rebound in technology was not a reaction to new fundamental information but the normalization of an overextended de-risking cycle.



Importantly, defensive sectors such as Staples and Utilities continued attracting inflows, indicating that this is not a full risk-on shift but rather a transition phase where investors restore exposure selectively while maintaining hedges.

The Week Ahead: Three Variables That Will Set Direction

Consumer and Employment Data

This week brings several key releases: Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence, early holiday spending indicators, and Best Buy's earnings.



These will determine whether the recent rebound expands into a more sustained recovery or remains a tactical adjustment.

If consumer data holds up:

– institutional re-entry into growth and tech can broaden.

If signs of weakening intensify:

– the rally likely loses momentum, and defensives regain leadership.

Our consumer index currently signals mild softening but no severe deterioration.

Stability in Rates and the U.S. Dollar

The sustainability of the tech rebound depends on the 10-year yield remaining in the 4.00–4.10% stabilizing band and a soft dollar environment (DXY around 99–100). A move above 4.20% would immediately reintroduce valuation pressure for long-duration tech.

Systematic and CTA Positioning

CTAs significantly reduced growth and tech exposure during the recent volatility. With volatility compressing and spot levels stabilizing, their models are approaching thresholds that could flip them into mechanical net-buying. Should this occur, it may provide incremental support to mega-cap tech over the next several sessions.

Institutional Flow Analysis – Our Interpretation

Early Session: Short-Covering Dominated

Lows in NVDA, TSLA, and other high-beta names indicate that the first phase of Monday's rally was primarily driven by short-covering rather than new risk-seeking behavior. We detected an unwind of elevated sell pressure rather than directional buying.

Midday: Tactical Re-Entry Emerged

As rate volatility subsided, institutional buying began to appear in GOOG, MSFT, and META. Our analytics showed a shift from neutral to positive inflows, and a clear reduction in sell pressure. This buying was measured and selective, consistent with early-phase risk rebuilding rather than aggressive momentum chasing.

Late Session: Accumulation and Sentiment Normalization

During the afternoon, steady accumulation was most visible in GOOG and MSFT. Our momentum signals for AAPL and META moved back toward neutral after several weeks in sentiment overshoot territory.

Key takeaway:

Technology's leadership on Monday was driven by institutional position restoration, with quality mega-caps at the center of the flows.

Positioning Strategy for the Coming Week

Mega-Cap Technology: Accumulate Selectively

Exposure to high-quality mega-cap tech such as (NASDAQ:GOOG) , (NASDAQ: MSFT) can be increased, given improving flow signals and reduced policy uncertainty. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and (NASDAQ:TSLA) remain more influenced by short-covering dynamics and carry higher volatility, making them less suitable for structural additions.

Defensives (Staples, Utilities): Maintain Allocation

Persistent inflows into defensives indicate that institutions are not yet treating this as a broad risk-on environment. Retaining (NYSE:XLU) /(NYSE:XLP) exposure serves as a stabilizing hedge.

Financials : A Secondary Opportunity

If yield-curve steepening continues alongside rate stability, banks and insurers (NYSE:XLF) could offer tactical upside.

However, this is a phase-two trade and not a primary expression of risk-on sentiment.

Software, Cloud, and Infrastructure Names

Companies such as MSFT, (NASDAQ:ORCL) , and (NASDAQ:CRM) stand to benefit from lower rates and exhibit cleaner flow signatures than high-multiple AI names. They represent the most stable middle-ground exposure in the current environment

Monday's rally marks the beginning of a structural normalization process, not a momentum-driven breakout.

With policy visibility restored and positioning stress easing, the market is transitioning from de-risking toward selective re-risking.

Over the next week, the trajectory will be determined by consumer data and the stability of rates and the dollar.

The most prudent positioning remains centered on: quality mega-cap technology, supported by defensives, with selective exposure to financials and software infrastructure.

