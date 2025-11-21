Entegris Stock's Recent Slide Signals A Tougher Road Ahead

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) on 10 November 2025, entered the final phase of its 18-phase Adhishthana Cycle on the weekly charts. And almost immediately after transitioning into Phase 18, the stock has already fallen by roughly 23%. To understand why this drop was not only expected but structurally inevitable, let's break down the stock using Adhishthana principles.

Analysing Entegris Stock's Triads

In the Adhishthana framework, Phases 14, 15, and 16 form the Guna Triads, the most decisive section of the entire cycle.

These triads determine whether a stock qualifies for a Nirvana move in Phase 18. Nirvana move is the surge that carries an underlying to the highest point of its cycle.

For that move to occur, the triads must show Satoguna, a clean, orderly, sustainable bullish structure.

As I explain in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"Without noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads, no Nirvana can emerge in Phase 18."

Fig.1 Entrgris Triads (Source:Adhishthana.com)

Entegris entered its Triads in December 2023, and from that point onward, the structure was decisively bearish.

Across Phases 14–16, the stock fell nearly 58%! This effectively rules out any possibility of a Phase 18 Nirvana move.

So now that the stock has entered Phase 18, its behaviour is turning out exactly in line with what the framework suggests, sluggishness, weakness, and a structural slump rather than any sustained bullish follow-through.

Investor Outlook

With a weak triad formation behind it, Entegris' long-term outlook within its current cycle remains muted. Even in the December options expiry, traders seem to be positioning accordingly. We're already seeing heavy short-strangles being deployed, skewed to the downside, signalling that the broader market is expecting sluggishness rather than any meaningful recovery.

This makes the picture relatively clear:

The stock is likely to remain in consolidation throughout Phase 18



Upside is capped; downside risk stays elevated



Anyone looking to initiate long positions should wait



Existing holders should consider hedging, as the consolidation path is long and structurally defined



Entegris seems to have entered Phase 18 on the wrong foot, and the market is already reacting.

