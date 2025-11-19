Everything Funnels Into Nvidia's Earnings

Nvidia is the main event today, but Walmart and the September jobs report will shape the rest of the week.

Nvidia Takes Center Stage

Quite interesting how everything funnels into today for (NASDAQ:NVDA). You've got technicals, fundamentals, and a ton of money lined up on both sides waiting for a decisive move. The chart sits right at key moving averages, momentum is split, and options pricing is projecting one of the biggest earnings swings of the year.

Fundamentally, this print matters. Investors want clarity on datacenter growth, Blackwell ramp timing, margins holding north of 70%, and whether hyperscaler demand remains as strong as the last three quarters. Any wobble in guidance will be felt across semis, AI cloud, and the entire hardware supply chain.

Walmart Reports Tomorrow

But don't forget, (NYSE:WMT) reports tomorrow morning, giving us a clean snapshot of the consumer… especially the middle and lower income brackets that drive the bulk of U.S. retail spending. Investors will be watching for trends in grocery inflation, discretionary pullbacks, and whether the company continues to hold or take share from Target and dollar stores.

Walmart has been one of the most stable names in retail this year, and its commentary carries more weight than any single macro dataset when it comes to real-time household health.

September BLS Jobs Data

And to round it out, tomorrow morning brings the September BLS jobs report. Will recent cooling trends hold, or is this the moment where the labor market finally flips?

A soft print would strengthen the case for more rate cuts, while a hot print risks reigniting yield pressure and tightening financial conditions. The market is in wait-and-see mode until this hits the tape.

Thanks for reading! For more updates throughout the week, follow @WOLF_Financial

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.