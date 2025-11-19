Beyond Retail: 3 Industries To Consider For Investment This Holiday Season

In the past, the holiday season was always a high-performance time for the retail sector, which expected to end the year with strong sales figures. From Black Friday sales and gift shopping to Christmas decorations and homeware, consumer cheer and last-minute shopping taking place across Q4 would have a profound impact on the growth and overall profits for the entire year.

Today, rising inflation rates and higher costs of living across the board have seen consumer budgets shrink drastically, ushering in a new era of cautious spending.

Meanwhile, the continued fallout from Trump's tariff war has placed the burden of higher goods on the shoulders of manufacturers and sellers. This means that profit margins are contracting while overall spending is down.

With retail sales forecast to rise just 3.6%, the weakest holiday growth since 2020, every margin point matters. Returns climbed 28% last year, and chargebacks surged 40%, forcing retailers, logistics firms and payment networks to absorb rising costs just as consumer debt climbs.

In turn, the pressures on the retail sector this holiday season are stress-testing adjacent industries like supply chain logistics, payment rails and the credit systems behind every sale.

It's a squeeze that's reshaping strategy across the value chain, from Amazon and UPS to Klarna and Mastercard. This also means that investors must track those who can still make volume profitable.

Here's what investors need to know about opportunities within e-commerce, supply chain management and finance solutions this holiday season.

E-Commerce Giants Face a Margin Crunch

E-commerce giants are heading into the holidays moving record volumes, but with shrinking profits per order. Amazon, Temu and Shein have built systems that can push products out at scale. But what happens when the cost of that scale starts climbing?

As the market matures, every extra parcel comes with higher overheads: returns, last-mile logistics, warehousing, cross-border shipping, and new tariff costs. Ultra-low-price imports from companies like Temu and Shein, which specialize in delivering extremely low-priced goods online from overseas, generate more transactions but at much lower margins. And it's not just cost structure putting pressure on retailers—conversion itself is weakening as shoppers face more choice and less clarity.

"During peak seasons, the biggest quiet leak in e-commerce isn't traffic—it's indecision," said Agnieszka Wilk, CEO of Decorilla, a design platform that enhances shopping decision-making with its AI-powered assistance. "When people can't easily compare options or picture how items fit together, abandonment rises and returns follow. Helping shoppers make faster, more confident decisions often protects more margin than another round of discounts."

Decision friction on the front end sets the tone for what happens behind the scenes. "Retail margins start slipping long before a package leaves the warehouse," says Alex Sandoval, CEO of Allie AI, an applied AI company that builds co-pilot agents & models for optimization and actuation for industrial groups. "So much of a plant's efficiency lives in the heads of experienced workers, and when that knowledge isn't shared, output becomes fragile. By capturing that expertise and turning it into live copilot recommendations, manufacturers can keep production steady through demand spikes, giving retailers the consistency they need to protect margins."

The U.S. Census Bureau reports domestic e-commerce sales grew 5.3% in Q2 2025 from Q2 2024. This amount is positive but well below the double-digit growth rates of the pandemic. Since the U.S. eliminated duty-free treatment for low-value imports from all countries on August 29, 2025, retailers that rely on ultra-cheap overseas sourcing are facing a steeper landed-cost curve just as demand starts to plateau.

"Companies that fail to prepare for demand peaks face consequences that go far beyond a simple temporary drop in sales. They lose efficiency, trust, and momentum," said Roby Peñacastro, CEO of Leadsales, a sales-automation CRM platform that helps retailers manage customer interactions across messaging channels. "The holiday season magnifies every operational weakness. AI can help manage the surge, but only if it's used to strengthen the human side of sales—faster responses, better conversations, and more consistent customer care."

Imitaz Mohammady, CEO of Nisum, a global technology consultancy, believes it comes down to visibility. "Very few companies have end-to-end visibility across the retail chain. For us, it's about bringing the entire customer journey together—from the front end to fulfillment—so retailers can operate as one connected system." It's this visibility that often separates retailers that grow profitably and those that just grow volume.

This holiday cycle will test how well major platforms balance speed with sustainability. For industry giants like Amazon, the question is whether its higher-margin businesses, advertising and Prime, can carry the load when core retail margins tighten. For Temu and Shein, the issue is more structural. Growth remains strong, but profitability depends on how much tariff and logistics pressure they're willing to absorb.

For investors, the margin story is clear. Watch gross margin, return rates, and fulfillment efficiency heading into Q1 2026. In a market where more orders no longer mean more profit, operational discipline, not discounting, will decide who reports a happy holiday quarter.

Logistics And Supply-Chain Firms Are The Hidden Winners

While retailers fight shrinking margins, the companies that move goods are winning the efficiency race. Parcel volumes continue to rise as holiday shopping, global e-commerce, and import demand push more freight through the already stretched networks.

UPS and FedEx both reported higher parcel volumes this year, even as margins tightened—UPS's U.S. operating margin landed at 6.5% in Q2 2025 (GAAP), while FedEx's operating margin came in at 5.3% in Q1 FY 2026.

The key to value isn't moving more parcels, but moving them smarter through automation, digital tracking, and faster reverse logistics cycles. UPS expects its automation initiative to save around $3 billion a year by 2028, mainly by targeting its "volume-per-resource" ratio. This is calculated by dividing average daily volume by the number of U.S. employees, and UPS wants to increase the ratio from 51 in 2023 to about 59 in 2026. FedEx's Drive program has a similar goal, aiming for $4 billion in cost savings by 2027 through network consolidation and AI-powered optimization.

"Automation alone doesn't protect margins when demand swings," says Asparuh Koev, CEO of Transmetrics. "What really moves the needle is visibility; knowing where assets are, where they'll be needed next, and how to keep them productive through peak and off-peak cycles. The companies that manage that balance reduce idle time, stabilize cash flow during the holiday surge, and keep revenue steady when volumes drop."

Returns, once a burden, are no longer just a cost but a profit line. The reverse-logistics market forecast is $1.2 trillion by 2033 as carriers turn post-holiday returns into recurring service contracts. Global freight networks are seeing a different kind of holiday surge. Maersk reports Southeast Asia–to–North America container demand is up roughly 17% year-to-date 2025, driven partly by Temu and Shein shipments. Both trends highlight how logistics—from ocean freight to doorstep delivery—is one of the few holiday winners, even as retailers struggle with thinner margins.

For logistics stock, the story isn't about chasing volume and is more about master throughput. Carriers that cut cost per parcel, automate last-mile operations, and monetize returns will be best positioned to expand margins, even as the retail side of e-commerce tightens.

Fintechs And Payment Networks Under Credit Pressure

Consumers are entering the 2025 holiday season with tighter budgets and heavier debt loads. According to Adobe, BNPL transactions are expected to drive $20.2 billion in online spending, up 11% YoY.

The Klarna IPO, which debuted at a value of $15.1 billion, shows that investor appetite for installment financing is still strong. The question for 2026 will be if these platforms can sustain growth without loosening credit standards as consumer delinquencies inch higher—approaching pre-pandemic levels for the first time in five years.

At the same time, chargebacks function as an invisible tax on both merchants and processors.

Typical dispute fees range from $15 to $50 per incident, but some estimates, including fees and merchandise loss, reach up to $100 per case, or around 2.4X the value of the original sale. For payment networks, growing dispute costs can eat into profits far more quickly than higher interest or funding expenses. Each chargeback can wipe out the value of dozens of successful transactions.

Yaacov Martin, CEO of Jifiti, a global fintech company that powers lending technology solutions for banks and lenders, shares, "At checkout, financing isn't just about speed, but importantly, about clarity. When consumers understand exactly what credit they're signing up for, the risk of post-purchase friction drops dramatically. Transparent, pre-approved lending gives shoppers confidence, but it also gives merchants predictability, as they know the transaction will stand. The simplest way to protect margins is to build financing models that eliminate confusion before it starts. What is also imperative is to match the type of financing offered to the transaction at hand, which serves to increase customer conversion and revenues."

Fintechs that prioritize clear, pre-approved lending and tighter credit controls are better positioned than those chasing transaction growth at any cost. For payment processors, the bigger risk this season isn't just slower spending—it's the wave of post-purchase disputes and chargebacks that can drain profits unless prevention tools improve.

Companies developing chargeback analytics or real-time transaction risk systems like Riskified or Mastercard's Ethoca stand to benefit as merchants fight margin erosion. For investors, this holiday season isn't about loan growth but spotting fintechs with staying power. The next few quarters will reward platforms that can lend responsibly under pressure.

The 2025 holiday season will show which companies can protect profits when growth slows and costs climb. The seasonal winners used to be the best marketers or the fastest shippers. But this year, it will be the ones that manage data, logistics, and credit with discipline.

