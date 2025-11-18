How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar includes several meaningful releases that can influence intraday sentiment. At 8:30AM, the October Import Price Index, the Import Price Index excluding petroleum, and the Export Price Index. At the same time, the New York Fed Services Business Activity for November. At 8:55AM the Redbook Retail Sales report arrived, followed by Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, and Capacity Utilization for October at 9:15AM.

At 10:00AM traders will see the November NAHB Housing Market Index as well as the delayed Factory Orders report for September. Treasury activity also plays a role today, with bill announcements at 11:00AM and a 30 Year Bond Auction at 1:00PM. Later in the afternoon, at 4:00PM, we will get the Total Net TIC Flows and Net Long-Term TIC Flows.

We are also scheduled to hear from multiple Federal Reserve officials throughout the morning, including Governor Michael Barr at 10:30AM and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin at 11:00AM. With a packed lineup of economic releases, Fed commentary, and Treasury activity, traders should be prepared for a session that can produce sharp directional moves as data hits the tape.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 663.25, where buyers will try to steady the tape after recent back-and-forth action. If they can build early support here, a push into 664.35 may develop as the first sign of strength. Holding momentum above that level could open a path toward 665.50, and continued firming may guide price into 666.65. If buyers stay active and broader sentiment improves, SPY could stretch into 667.80. Each step higher would signal that buyers are reasserting short-term control after last week's chop.

If SPY loses 663.25, sellers may immediately drag price into 662.10. A break here could reveal weakening demand, allowing a slide into 660.95. Continued pressure may carry the index into 659.80, and if selling persists, a move into 658.65 becomes possible. These levels show where buyers failed previously, and if they remain quiet today, SPY could experience deeper retracement before stabilizing.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the session at 601.25, and bulls will look to hold this level as a base for a rebound. If they can defend it convincingly, price may lift into 602.30. Sustained traction there could pull the index toward 603.45, with a stronger push aiming for 604.55. If risk appetite improves across tech, QQQ might extend into 605.70. These progressions would indicate buyers working to regain influence after last session's hesitation.

Should QQQ slip below 601.25, bears may press the tape into 600.10. Failing to find support there could send price toward 598.95. Continued downside could pull the index into 597.80, and if sellers stay aggressive, a move into 596.65 may unfold. These steps lower highlight zones where buyers may attempt to reengage, but if they do not, momentum can shift sharply in favor of sellers.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 269.00, where bulls will try to establish a constructive footing. If support holds, price may work its way into 269.85. Continued strength could spark a move toward 270.70, and if upward momentum builds, Apple may reach into 271.55. A strong bid could even carry the tape toward 272.40. These rising steps help show whether buyers are regaining confidence after recent softness.

If Apple loses 269.00, sellers may guide the stock into 268.15. A continued breakdown could pull price into 267.25. If bearish pressure increases, Apple may slide to 266.35, with deeper weakness pressing toward 265.50. These levels help define the areas where demand has previously appeared, and if buyers remain inactive today, Apple could experience further downside drift.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the session at 500.75, and bulls will attempt to keep the stock anchored above this zone. If support forms, an early push into 501.90 may appear. Holding traction there could lead to a move into 503.10, and steady buying could allow MSFT to approach 504.20. A more optimistic tape may extend upside into 505.35. Each advance would signal traders rotating back into the mega cap space with more conviction.

If MSFT breaks below 500.75, sellers may immediately probe into 499.60. A loss of that area could push price into 498.45, with heavier pressure dragging MSFT into 497.25. Should weakness continue, price may fall toward 496.05. These lower zones reflect areas where buyers have stepped in before, and failure to do so today could accelerate bearish momentum.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 184.75, and bulls will want to hold this as a pivot after recent volatility. If support holds firm, price may rebound into 185.55. Continued strength could bring the tape into 186.40, with further buying capable of sending NVDA toward 187.25. A firmer session could even stretch into 188.10. These upward moves would show buyers attempting to reclaim lost ground in a name that often drives broader sentiment.

If NVIDIA loses 184.75, sellers may push price into 183.85. Continued weakness could drag NVDA into 182.95. If bearish pressure strengthens, price may slide into 182.05, with deeper downside probing toward 181.10. These levels highlight key spots where buyers will need to defend to avoid more pronounced downside continuation.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts the day at 286.50, and buyers will try to use this level as a foundation for a stabilizing push. If they can create traction, price may rise into 287.35. Sustained momentum could lift GOOGL toward 288.20, and a sturdier rally may guide it into 289.10. A stronger session might stretch into 289.95. Each of these higher steps helps reveal whether the stock is regaining bullish structure.

If GOOGL drops below 286.50, expect sellers to challenge 285.60. A break there could extend into 284.70. If downside pressure remains steady, the tape may move toward 283.80, with aggressive selling capable of sending price into 282.90. These zones act as checkpoints where buyers need to stabilize the chart to keep control from slipping.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 597.25, with bulls hoping to see early support firm up. If they succeed, a lift into 599.10 may unfold. Continued demand could carry price into 600.85, and if momentum grows, META might push into 602.60. Should the broader market strengthen, price could extend into 604.35. These tiered levels show how buyers may attempt to rebuild control after recent pressure.

If META breaks under 597.25, sellers may direct price into 595.50. A failure to find buyers there could press the stock into 593.75. Continued weakness may carry price toward 592.00, and a heavy session could drag META into 590.20. These downside levels identify areas where buyers need to show up to avoid sharper declines.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the morning at 406.50, and bulls will look to stabilize this level after recently elevated volatility. If support holds, an early move into 407.90 may develop. Continued strength could push into 409.30, and if buying persists, TSLA may work toward 410.70. A stronger wave could stretch the session toward 412.10. Each step up would reflect improving sentiment in a name that often trades with momentum.

If TSLA loses 406.50, sellers may quickly test 405.05. A deeper slide may travel into 403.60. Continued weakness could carry price toward 402.20, and heavier pressure might push TSLA into 400.75. These zones help outline where demand may reappear, but if buyers hesitate, downside movement can accelerate quickly.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely.