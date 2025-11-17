NVIDIA To Report Earnings On Wednesday

Nvidia steps up this week, crypto continues to bleed, and Thursday's BLS report lands right in the middle of it.

Nvidia Reports Wednesday

All eyes are on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) this Wednesday, easily the most-watched earnings event of the quarter. Datacenter revenue and gross margins will tell the real story, especially after recent volatility in AI-infrastructure names.

Analysts are modeling aggressive strength: Wall Street expects 55% YoY datacenter growth and gross margins near 73%, supported by rising ASPs and massive order backlogs that some firms estimate at $500B+ through 2026. With Blackwell and GB200 shipments ramping, guidance is the wildcard… investors want confirmation that hyperscaler demand stays strong into 2025. Any softness in datacenter growth or margins will move the market fast.

Crypto in a Bear Market

Crypto continues to struggle, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) now at $94k, down 25.5% from its $126,200 all-time high, putting it firmly in a short-term bear phase. Ethereum is showing even sharper weakness, trading around $3,100, down 37.4% from its $4,955 ATH, reflecting tightening liquidity and fading risk appetite across the space.

The technicals remain soft and traders are staying defensive, but long-term positioning still favors disciplined DCA for those with multi-year horizons. Until Bitcoin reclaims key moving averages, expect choppy action and unreliable rallies throughout the risk-on segments of the market.

September BLS Jobs Data Thursday

This Thursday brings a major macro catalyst: BLS non-farm payrolls and unemployment for September. A print that comes in too weak could spark fresh recession fears and pressure already fragile sentiment.

But if the data comes in in line, it would be a genuine relief for the market, reinforcing stability and boosting confidence in additional rate cuts heading into year-end. A hot print would risk pushing yields higher again, especially with growth and crypto already on shaky footing.

