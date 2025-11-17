Warren Buffett On Luck And Not Beating Yourself Up Over Mistakes

Warren Buffett's success in building a market-beating portfolio of stocks has earned him an almost mythological status in investing lore.

While it is true that the equity portfolio of his company, Berkshire Hathaway (, has produced impressive returns over the years, Buffett has often shied away from the perception that he's clairvoyant at picking winning stocks and at the right time.

Sure, he does rigorous fundamental analysis to identify great businesses to invest in. But more than most other prominent investors, Buffett emphasizes the role of luck in his successes and also the many mistakes he's made along the way.

I was reminded of this when I read the letter he wrote on Monday to Berkshire shareholders.

His brief, eight-page message mentioned "luck" 12 times — mostly in the context of how it has affected his personal life and relationships.

"I was born in 1930, healthy, reasonably intelligent, white, male, and in America," Buffett quipped. "Wow! Thank you, Lady Luck."

For years, he's referred to this advantage as winning the "ovarian lottery."

Warren Buffett speaks at Berkshire Hathaway's 2025 annual meeting. (Source: YouTube / CNBC)

Luck also plays a role in picking stocks. Because investing is an odd exercise where you aim to pick winners, most picks often turn out to be losers, but the few winners have the potential to produce such extraordinary performance that your whole portfolio delivers market-beating returns.

This is something Buffett discussed in his 2023 annual letter to shareholders.

"Over the years, I have made many mistakes," he wrote. "Our satisfactory results have been the product of about a dozen truly good decisions — that would be about one every five years."

At the time, he walked through examples, including Coca-Cola and American Express, which multiplied in value many times over while also returning massive cash dividends. Read more about it here.

This is a critical insight for investors. Because even the most successful investors make many mistakes. And market-beating portfolios often include more underperformers than outperformers.

The big picture 🖼️

People love hearing from Buffett because, despite being a billionaire, his insights on both life and investing are very relatable.

In life and investing, there are many things beyond our control. As such, many things will happen that are no fault of our own. It's just good or bad luck. (Read more about how luck affected my career here.)

And along the way, we will make the a lot of mistakes. Even the most accomplished experts across fields make a lot of mistakes. But that is just part of the process.

In fact, Buffett's decision to not sell his stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1964 when it was a textile company was something he's called a "monumentally stupid decision." That business eventually failed. (And yet he kept the company's name.)

"I'm happy to say I feel better about the second half of my life than the first," Buffett wrote on Monday. "My advice: Don't beat yourself up over past mistakes — learn at least a little from them and move on."

You can read Buffett's final letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders here.

