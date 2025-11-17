How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar starts the week off with limited scheduled data. At 8:30AM ET, markets will receive the November Empire Manufacturing reading. At 10:00AM ET, the delayed August Construction Spending and the fourth quarter Philly Fed Survey of Professional Forecasters will be released. At 11:30AM ET, the Treasury will conduct its 3 and 6 Month Bill Auctions.

The day also features several Fed speakers. At 9:00AM ET, New York Fed President John Williams delivers welcome remarks at the Governance and Culture Reform Conference. Later in the afternoon, at 3:35PM ET, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Dinner in London.

With limited data and limited Fed commentary, markets may experience sharp reactions to headlines and positioning flows.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 672.25, where buyers will try to create early stability after last week's choppy trade. If they can firm up this zone, a move into 673.40 may develop, giving bulls a chance to show control. Continued strength could guide price toward 674.55, and if momentum expands, SPY may press into 675.70. A more extended push could bring 676.85 into play as buyers attempt to build a higher intraday structure.

If SPY loses 672.25, sellers may lean into that weakness and push price toward 671.10. A breakdown there opens the door toward 669.90, where buyers will need to step in to prevent further deterioration. If they do not, pressure could slide price into 668.75. Heavier downside follow-through may reach toward 667.60, signaling the market is still struggling to find confidence.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the morning at 609.75, and bulls will look to hold this area as a launch point. A firm bid could lift the index into 610.85, where traders will watch to see if buyers can maintain traction. Continued upside could carry into 612.00, with momentum possibly stretching toward 613.15. If risk appetite improves, QQQ may reach into 614.30.

If 609.75 gives out, sellers may pressure QQQ into 608.65. Sustained weakness there can lead to movement into 607.50. If demand remains hesitant, a slide toward 606.30 may unfold. A deeper fade could touch 605.20 as sellers attempt to regain short term dominance.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins the session at 269.75, where bulls will aim to steady price after recent swings. If support holds, price could drift into 270.65. Sustained strength may carry price into 271.55, and if momentum builds, Apple could reach toward 272.45. A stronger tape may allow buyers to press toward 273.35.

If Apple slips below 269.75, sellers may guide price toward 268.90. A deeper breakdown opens the path into 268.05, where buyers need to respond. If they do not, price may slide into 267.15. Continued pressure could push Apple toward 266.25, reflecting fading short term confidence.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 509.25, where buyers will try to establish a base. If they can hold this zone, price may lift into 510.40, giving bulls room to test momentum. Continued progress could bring MSFT into 511.55, with a stronger move leading toward 512.75. If buyers stay committed, price may extend toward 513.95.

If MSFT breaks below 509.25, sellers may step in quickly and push price into 508.00. A breakdown there can bring movement into 506.80. If weakness persists, price may drift into 505.55. Heavier selling could drive MSFT toward 504.30 before buyers attempt to stabilize.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts the day at 188.00, and bulls will look to protect this area as a pivot. If they succeed, a move into 188.85 may follow. Continued strength could allow price to work toward 189.75, with further upside opening the door toward 190.65. A stronger push could lift NVIDIA into 191.60.

If NVIDIA falls under 188.00, sellers may pressure it toward 187.05. A deeper drop may reach into 186.15. If buyers stay absent, price could slide into 185.20. Additional weakness may extend into 184.25, showing fading interest across semiconductors.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL opens at 288.25, where bulls will try to keep the tape supported. If they can steady the level, a move into 289.10 may develop. Sustained buyers could carry price toward 290.00, with additional strength lifting it toward 290.90. A broader push may extend into 291.80 as bulls look to defend recent gains.

If GOOGL breaks below 288.25, sellers may drive price into 287.20. Failure to stabilize there could bring movement into 286.15. If pressure stays heavy, price may drift into 285.10. Further downside could reach toward 284.05.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta begins at 607.75, where bulls will try to build early footing. If they hold firm, a move into 609.40 may unfold. Continued momentum can send price toward 611.05, and if enthusiasm increases, Meta may stretch into 612.65. Stronger buying might even carry the tape toward 614.25.

If Meta loses 607.75, sellers may push price toward 606.10. A breakdown there could pull Meta into 604.45. If demand remains weak, price may slide toward 602.80. Heavier pressure could expose 601.15 as sellers attempt to regain control.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 400.75, and buyers will attempt to develop structure above this level. If they succeed, a lift into 402.25 may emerge. Continued strength may allow price to work toward 403.70, with a stronger session bringing TSLA into 405.20. If the broader tape firms up, Tesla may extend into 406.60.

If TSLA breaks below 400.75, sellers may drag price into 399.25. Further weakness may drive movement toward 397.80. If buyers do not step in, price could slide into 396.30. Additional selling may open the door to 394.85.

