US Yields Advance As Risk Aversion Eases; December Fed Pause Becoming The Base Case

Risk-Off Eases and Yields Move Back Toward the Upper Bound

U.S. Treasury yields firmed into the end of the week as the market slowly stepped away from the defensive positioning seen during the government shutdown. The resolution of the 43-day closure removed one of the most immediate sources of uncertainty, allowing yields—especially on the long end—to drift higher. The 10-year climbed to 4.146%, while the 2-year reached 3.568%, marking their strongest weekly gains since mid-summer. Behind the move was a clear repricing of the December Federal Reserve meeting: what had once been a near-certain rate cut is now regarded as only a marginal possibility.

Yield Curve Dynamics: A Clear Bear-Steepening Pattern Emerges

The curve shifted into a pronounced bear-steepening formation as long-dated yields rose more decisively than the front end. With the 2s10s spread widening toward the mid-50bp range, the market effectively signaled that short-term policy expectations have stabilized while the long end continues to absorb inflation uncertainty, renewed attention on Treasury supply, and the lingering impact of this week's weak 30-year auction. The theme was consistent across desks: the front end appears capped by repriced rate-cut odds, but long-end term premium is returning just as risk sentiment normalizes.

Fed Communication, Consistent Messaging Toward a December Pause

Federal Reserve officials reinforced the market's shift by adopting a more cautious tone throughout the week. Kansas City President Schmid and Dallas President Logan both indicated that inflation pressures remain too persistent to justify another rate cut. Their remarks—echoed by others—highlighted a combination of sticky services inflation and a labor market that, despite pockets of softness, still looks stable enough to avoid urgent easing. The lack of high-quality data following the shutdown only strengthens the case for waiting.

Data Gaps After the Shutdown

A Key Constraint on Policy Action

The shutdown's aftereffects continue to influence the policy backdrop. October CPI has not been released, and the employment report lacks the unemployment rate because the underlying household survey could not be conducted. These gaps leave the Fed without the visibility it normally requires to update its policy stance. As a result, the market now treats a December pause less as a possibility and more as the practical default until full data normalization returns.

Our Interpretation: Long-End Selling Dominates the Flow Structure

TradePulse data and microstructure cues suggest that the bulk of the selling has come from the 10- to 30-year sector, where macro-systematic and duration-sensitive accounts appear to be reducing exposure. The short end shows more muted activity, reflecting the fact that front-end repricing already took place earlier in the month. As equities stabilized and safe-haven demand eased, Treasury buying faded, clearing the way for yields to re-enter the upper end of their recent range.

Market Narrative: A Reorganized Outlook Ahead of Key Data

In aggregate, the market is now aligned around a clearer narrative: the Fed is unlikely to ease in December; inflation uncertainty remains unresolved; long-end supply and auction dynamics still matter; and the curve is adjusting accordingly through persistent steepening. These themes have become the dominant drivers ahead of next week's return of economic releases.

Attention turns to the first wave of post-shutdown indicators, which will ultimately determine whether the current steepening trend holds. The next CPI and labor data will serve as the key inflection point. Until then, the structure of the rate market remains defined by a firmer long end, a steadier front end, and a curve that continues to rebuild term premium.

