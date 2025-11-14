How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's calendar remains light, but traders will closely watch a series of Treasury operations and energy inventory data for indications of broader macro sentiment. At 8:30AM ET, markets will digest real average hourly and weekly earnings, a subtle but important read on consumer strength. Later in the morning, the Treasury will announce upcoming TIPS, bond, and bill auctions, followed by the 4 and 8 week bill auctions at 11:30AM ET.

At midday, attention shifts to the Department of Energy's inventory data, which often influences volatility in energy and broader risk markets. The key event of the afternoon comes at 1PM ET with the 30 Year Bond Auction, followed shortly after by the Federal Budget Balance at 2PM ET.

With no major releases but plenty of cross-current influences, the session may fluctuate between pockets of quiet trading and sudden bursts of volatility tied to Treasury demand or headline risk. Trade with patience, respect your levels, and stay sharp.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY)

SPY opens at 682.75, where buyers will try to steady the tape after yesterday's quiet but directional session. If they can hold this early footing, a move into 683.95 may develop, followed by a push toward 685.10. Continued strength could open a path into 686.30, and if momentum broadens, SPY may stretch into 687.50. Each step higher would show buyers continuing to lean into the trend despite the light data environment.

If SPY slips under 682.75, sellers may quickly probe into 681.55. A break there could bring 680.30 into play. If buyers hesitate, downside could extend into 679.10, with heavier pressure pulling the index toward 677.85. These levels determine whether today becomes a controlled pullback or a deeper unwind as markets digest higher-rate expectations.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts at 620.50, where bulls will try to maintain their grip on tech leadership. A stable bid could lift the index into 621.70. If strength holds, price may climb toward 622.95, with further progress guiding QQQ into 624.20. A more enthusiastic session could target 625.40, signaling that buyers remain comfortable rotating into growth.

If QQQ loses 620.50, sellers may lean into 619.30. A breakdown there could drag price into 618.05. Continued pressure might open the door toward 616.80, and if weakness expands, the session could probe down into 615.55. Each step lower suggests buyers stepping aside while liquidity pockets thin out.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins the session at 274.00, where bulls hope to build a foundation after several days of choppy action. If price firms up, a move into 274.85 may unfold. Continued buying could push Apple into 275.75, and a healthier bid may extend toward 276.65. Should momentum persist, 277.55 becomes a reasonable upside objective as traders test short-term appetite.

If Apple falters below 274.00, sellers may guide the stock into 273.10. Breaking that level opens the door toward 272.20. Continued weakness could bring Apple into 271.25, and with heavier selling, price may slide into 270.35. These zones help determine whether Apple stays in rotation or loses footing ahead of heavier data later in the week.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 510.50, with bulls looking to stabilize after yesterday's mixed movement across mega-caps. If support holds here, MSFT could climb into 511.70. Maintaining momentum may lift price into 512.90, and stronger participation could carry the tape into 514.10. If broader tech flows cooperate, MSFT may press into 515.35 as the session matures.

Should MSFT drop below 510.50, sellers may press into 509.20. Continued downside could bring 507.95 into view. If weakness persists, price may slide into 506.70, and a heavier rotation could pull MSFT toward 505.45. Watch these levels closely because MSFT often sets the tone for institutional tech flows.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts the day at 192.50, where buyers will try to defend after recent consolidation in semiconductors. If they succeed, a lift into 193.40 may form. Continued upside could carry NVDA into 194.30, with a stronger bid pressing toward 195.25. If enthusiasm builds sector-wide, price may stretch into 196.15. These steps would show confidence returning to chip names after a slower week.

If NVDA loses 192.50, sellers may test 191.55. A break there can guide price toward 190.65, with further weakness exposing 189.70. If selling intensifies, NVDA may rotate down into 188.80. These moves help reveal whether semis remain a battleground or slip into corrective flow.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins at 285.50, where bulls are trying to keep momentum alive following consistent recent strength. A push into 286.45 could develop, followed by a test into 287.40. Continued persistence may bring price into 288.35, with a stretch zone near 289.30 if buyers stay active. This type of controlled grind higher often reflects strong underlying demand.

If GOOGL breaks below 285.50, sellers may aim for 284.50. A further decline could pull price into 283.50, and if pressure grows, the stock may test 282.45. Continued weakness could extend into 281.40. These downside checkpoints reveal whether buyers are still committed or waiting for lower prices.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 612.50, where bulls will try to reclaim short-term directional control after recent volatility. Holding above this mark could lift price into 614.10. If that level firms, upside may extend into 615.70, followed by a potential move into 617.25. A strong session could carry Meta into 618.80 as capital rotates back into communication services.

If Meta slips below 612.50, sellers may guide the stock into 610.95. A continued slide could target 609.35. If pressure expands, price may fall toward 607.80. A deeper rotation could bring Meta into 606.25. Watch reactions closely, as Meta tends to move sharply when liquidity thins out.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla starts the morning at 427.00, with bulls hoping to build a higher low. If they succeed, price could rise into 428.45. Sustained buying may pull TSLA into 429.90, with stronger momentum carrying into 431.35. Should broader growth stocks lift, Tesla may aim toward 432.80 as the morning progresses.

If TSLA loses 427.00, sellers may drag price into 425.55. If downward pressure persists, a move into 424.10 becomes likely. Continued weakness may test 422.65, and heavier selling could extend into 421.20. These levels outline the battleground for a name known for sharp intraday rotations.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely.

