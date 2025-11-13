The Shutdown Ended, But The Fed's Data Fog Didn't: Three Trades for December

Shutdown’s Real Market Impact: Why December Rate Cut Odds Just Collapsed from 92% to 67%

A six-week data blackout has left the Fed's December path in fog. Odds of a rate cut have collapsed from 92% to about 67% as the market recalibrates to incomplete data, setting up a volatile December for rate-sensitive assets.

What Wall Street Is Missing

Markets are rallying on the shutdown’s end, but sophisticated investors should be positioning for what comes next: a Fed that’s been flying blind for six weeks and may now pause its rate-cutting cycle just as markets priced in certainty.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell already warned in late October that “a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion. Far from it.” Translation: The data blackout from the shutdown has made the Fed uncomfortable enough to potentially skip December’s cut.

Market odds for a December rate cut have already dropped to 67% from 92% just a month ago. The VIX closed at 17.60 on November 11, suggesting markets are pricing in relative calm, but that complacency may be premature as delayed economic data starts trickling out and Fed uncertainty mounts.

This matters more than the shutdown itself.

When the Data Disappears, Volatility Reappears

October’s CPI and jobs reports are unlikely to be released, leaving a permanent gap in the Fed’s decision-making data. Powell said “what do you do if you’re driving in the fog? You slow down” when asked about the missing data affecting December’s meeting.

The shutdown has created what market participants are calling an “unprecedented data vacuum.” The cascading effect has created a backlog of information, leaving policymakers and market participants without a clear picture of the economy’s recent performance.

The Fed’s Problem: In its September meeting, the FOMC indicated expectations for 75 basis points of rate cuts by year-end. The vast majority of survey respondents expected at least two 25 basis point cuts by year-end, with around half expecting three cuts over that time. Six weeks of missing data has since made the Fed’s framework (which relies on comprehensive economic indicators) severely compromised.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem recently signaled growing hawkish sentiment, stating “there’s limited room for further reductions without monetary policy becoming overly accommodative.” This represents a significant shift from the September optimism.

The tactical trade: Rate-sensitive sectors that rallied on expectations of December cuts (REITs, utilities, high-growth tech) are vulnerable to a sharp reversal if the Fed signals a pause. Ten-year Treasury yields have fallen about 40 basis points to 4.0% and two-year Treasury yields declined to around 3.5% since the Fed resumed rate cuts in September, but these moves could reverse quickly.

Treasury Market Dynamics Tell a Different Story

Equity markets rallied on the shutdown’s near-end, but the Treasury market has been sending warning signals. In October, short-term interest rates showed signs of upward pressure, with the Tri-party General Collateral Rate (TGCR) increasing to 13 basis points above interest on reserve balances (IORB) on October 28.

The repo market (the plumbing of the financial system) has been showing stress. The increase in repo rates over the period was driven by the increase in net Treasury bill issuance amid the rebuilding of the Treasury General Account following the debt ceiling resolution, continued large Treasury coupon issuance, and ongoing reductions in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet.

What this means for traders: When the government reopens and begins processing the massive backlog of payments, there will be a sudden surge in government disbursements that could create unusual volatility in overnight funding markets. Watch the 3-month Treasury repo rate for tactical opportunities.

The $11 Billion Permanent Loss Nobody’s Pricing In

Forget the “quick recovery” narrative. The Congressional Budget Office projected that about $11 billion in economic activity will be permanently lost from this shutdown. Some canceled flights won’t be retaken, missed restaurant meals won’t be made up, and some postponed purchases will end up not happening at all. This hits Q4 GDP growth directly.

The reopening should boost first-quarter growth next year by 2.2 percentage points, creating a classic setup for Q1 2026 outperformance after Q4 2025 weakness.

The consumer spending dimension: Federal workers will have missed about $16 billion in wages by mid-November. Even with back pay coming, payments won’t be complete until November 19 at the earliest, hitting critical holiday shopping weeks. This creates a mid-November to early December spending gap that won’t be fully recovered.

The Washington, D.C. area (where the unemployment rate was already 6% before the shutdown) will see compounded economic stress through the holiday season.

The Contractor Payment Crisis Is Real (And Measurable)

The speculative “contractor financing crisis” theory from your original research was overblown, but there is a genuine, measurable impact worth watching.

A small business owed $20 million in outstanding invoices would be owed about $74,000 in interest as of November 10 under the Prompt Payment Act, with the Treasury Department setting the interest rate for calendar year 2025 at 4.625%. This is the “tip of the Prompt Payment Interest iceberg that agencies will face when they reopen.”

More critically, agencies will face a backlog of invoices when they return to the office, and a lot of agencies may have to figure out how to calculate and pay the interest because it’s been so long since they’ve had to do it.

For larger contractors: Defense and aerospace giants like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon faced uncertainty due to stalled payments, delayed contract awards, and stop-work orders. Major defense firms might be somewhat insulated, but smaller and mid-sized contractors often lack the financial buffers of their larger counterparts, and the significant cash flow disruptions and potential workforce losses incurred during the 39-41 day shutdown could take time to fully overcome.

Watch defense contractor stocks for Q4 earnings guidance adjustments.

Three Actionable Trades for the Next 30 Days

December Fed Rate Cut Probability Has Collapsed: From 92% Certainty to 67% Uncertainty

1. Fade the Rate-Sensitive Rally (High Conviction)

The Setup: December rate cut odds have dropped from 92% to 67%, but rate-sensitive sectors haven’t fully repriced this shift. Nominal Treasury yields fell 20 to 40 basis points over the September intermeeting period, with the largest decline occurring at the short end of the yield curve, but this move could reverse.

The Trade: Consider tactical shorts or put spreads in:

Utility Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLU) – Most rate-sensitive sector

– Most rate-sensitive sector Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLRE) – REITs particularly vulnerable

– REITs particularly vulnerable iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE:IWM) – Small caps most exposed to higher-for-longer rates

Timing: Position ahead of the December 9-10 FOMC meeting. Close or take profits if Powell signals confidence in December cut.

Risk Management: Set stops at recent highs. If the Fed surprises dovish, these sectors could rally hard. Size accordingly.

Rate-Sensitive Sectors Face Sharp Downside If December Fed Cut Is Skipped

2. Long Volatility Into December FOMC (Medium Conviction)

The Setup: The VIX at 17.51 (as of November 13) suggests market complacency. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) spiked initially during the shutdown, but has since settled back to moderate levels despite unprecedented Fed uncertainty.

Historically, the VIX averages about 20 but spikes much higher during periods of extreme uncertainty. Current levels around 18 underestimate the potential for Fed-induced volatility.

The Trade:

December S&P 500 (SPX) straddles – Profit from movement in either direction

– Profit from movement in either direction VIX calls with December 20 expiry – Positioned for FOMC meeting volatility

– Positioned for FOMC meeting volatility Monitor Treasury yield volatility – The MOVE index (Treasury market volatility) for confirmation

Why It Works: The market is underpricing Fed policy uncertainty combined with delayed economic data releases that could surprise in either direction. When September and October reports finally emerge, they could move markets significantly.

Entry: Build positions over the next week as VIX remains subdued. Don’t wait until the week before FOMC.

3. Position for Q1 2026 Growth Rebound (High Conviction, Longer Timeline)

The Setup: The reopening should boost first-quarter growth next year by 2.2 percentage points as back pay flows through, government spending normalizes, and delayed projects resume. Real GDP grew 1.6% annualized in the first half of 2025, down from 2.6% in the second half of 2024. The Q1 2026 bounce could reverse this slowdown.

The Trade: Build positions in:

Defense Contractors : Firms like Leidos, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Palantir Technologies with substantial federal contracts will see operations normalize and delayed payments released, improving their cash flow and revenue. Buy weakness in late December.

: Firms like Leidos, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Palantir Technologies with substantial federal contracts will see operations normalize and delayed payments released, improving their cash flow and revenue. Buy weakness in late December. Cyclical Sectors : Industrials (NYSE:XLI) and materials (NYSE:XLB) for economic reacceleration. Infrastructure spending continues through 2027.

: Industrials (NYSE:XLI) and materials (NYSE:XLB) for economic reacceleration. Infrastructure spending continues through 2027. Regional Banks in Federal-Worker Heavy Areas: First Republic-style banks serving Maryland and Virginia will benefit from wage catch-up and normalized spending patterns.

Timing: Don’t rush. Start accumulating on weakness in late December. Position for January earnings season bounce. These are 3-6 month holds, not day trades.

Catalyst: Back pay distribution complete by late November, Q4 GDP disappointment priced in by year-end, Q1 2026 data starts showing acceleration.

What To Watch Next Week

1. Back Pay Distribution Timeline: Different agencies have projected payment dates ranging from November 15 to November 19. If payments are delayed beyond November 19, consumer spending weakness extends through more of the holiday season. This would amplify Q4 GDP weakness.

2. Fed Speaker Commentary: Critical two weeks ahead. Watch for Fed officials’ speeches for clues on December decision. Pay special attention to any references to “data-dependent” being a two-way street. That could signal a pause.

3. Delayed Data Releases: When September and October economic reports finally emerge, they’ll move markets. The backlog of crucial economic data, including inflation and employment reports, could significantly influence market sentiment and the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates. Prepare for volatility when these drop.

4. Prompt Payment Act Interest Claims: Contractors need to be prepared to claim interest when the government reopens, with many agencies having to figure out how to calculate and pay the interest because it’s been so long since they’ve had to do it. This represents an unquantified government expense that could affect fiscal projections.

5. Contractor Invoice Backlog Processing: Agencies will face a backlog of invoices when they return to the office, and processing delays could extend payment timelines by 30-60 days beyond normal. Watch for early signals from the Defense Department and VA on payment processing speeds.

The Volatility Opportunity Everyone’s Ignoring

There’s a sophisticated angle worth considering: The VIX-Treasury relationship is out of sync. Equity volatility has subsided to 17-18, but three-month expiry options on ten-year interest rate swaps now imply 72 basis points of annualized volatility, the lowest level since 2021.

This disconnect suggests the bond market is too calm given the Fed’s data uncertainty. A tactical play: Long VIX calls paired with positions in Treasury volatility (via TLT options) creates a correlated volatility basket that’s currently mispriced.

The technical setup: If December FOMC disappoints (pause or hawkish language), both equity and Treasury volatility should spike together. Current pricing assumes only one moves while the other stays calm. Historically unlikely during Fed surprises.

In Summary

Markets expect the shutdown to end and everything to normalize. The reality is more nuanced: a Fed that’s lost confidence from missing data, permanent economic losses that hit Q4 GDP, a consumer spending crunch through early December, and a contractor payment backlog that extends well into 2026.

Instead of rallying on the shutdown’s end, the smart trade positions for:

Fed pause risk (December FOMC disappointment) Q4 GDP weakness (extended through November spending data) Q1 2026 rebound setup (government spending normalization + back pay effects) Volatility mispricing (VIX and MOVE both too low given uncertainty)

Risk appetite levels:

High conviction : Fed pause risk, Q1 rebound setup

: Fed pause risk, Q1 rebound setup Medium conviction : Q4 weakness extending, volatility opportunity

: Q4 weakness extending, volatility opportunity Lower conviction: Systemic contractor financing crisis (possible but not measurable yet)

The relief rally from the shutdown’s end may last days. The repositioning for Fed uncertainty will drive the next six weeks of market action. And the Q1 2026 rebound trade could be the best setup of early next year if you position before everyone else sees it coming.

