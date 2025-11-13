Natural Gas :40+ BCF Build Beats 5-Yr Avg As Cold Snap Ends

The natural gas market inters Week 46 with a modest storage gain, as reserves are forecast to rise +40 BCF during Week 45 (November 7), exceeding the 5-year average of +31 BCF and reaching 3,954 BCF—matching 2024 levels. December and 2026 winter contracts surge above the interquartile range, with NGZ25 topping $4.5. A sharp cold snap pushed HDD+CDD to 30-year highs, but warming after November 13 will ease demand. Supply-demand balance holds mid-range, while European storage lags at 82.2%. We break it down below.

Current natural gas prices compared to price dispersion 10 days before expiration, by month since 2010

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

December and winter natural gas contracts continue to rise, remaining well above the upper limit of the interquartile range. The current NGZ25 contract is trading above USD 4.5, which corresponds to the February 2026 contract and the December 2027 contract.

Forward curve compared to 2020-2025

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

The shape of the 2025 forward curve on nearby contracts has broken away from the 2023–2024 ranges, but contracts with delivery in two years and beyond continue to show clear price stabilization at historically stable levels.

Current stocks and forecast for next week compared to 2019-2024

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

According to the forecast for week 45 (November 7), gas reserves in underground storage facilities will increase by +40 BCF, which is higher than the average of +31 BCF for the past five years, but is within the upper quantile of 58 BCF. At the same time, the stock level will reach 3954 BCF, which corresponds to the 2024 level.

HDD+CDD based on current NOAA data and forecast for the next two weeks compared to 1994-2024

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

Current HDD+CDD values by region show maximum values for the previous 30 years of observations. After November 13, HDD is expected to decrease due to warming and return to average values and below.

HDD+CDD based on current NOAA data and forecast compared to 1994-2024 by region

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

In terms of regions, the sharp cold snap mainly affected the central regions and the South Atlantic. By November 13-14, temperatures are expected to return to average values.

Weekly total supply/demand difference compared to 2014-2024

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

On November 10, the difference between supply and demand in 2025 is in the middle range for 2014–2024, indicating a balance between supply and demand for this period.

Number of days for delivery from warehouses

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

The graph shows the number of days of supply from storage alone, based on current consumption levels. As of November 12, 2025, reserves are sufficient for approximately 30 days, which is below the historical minimum. With this level of reserves and consumption, even minor disruptions in production or spikes in demand could cause significant price reactions, especially in late winter and early spring.

Filling level of European storage facilities

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

The overall fill rate of European gas storage facilities as of November 12 is 82.2%, which is 8% below the average fill rate and 10% lower than last year. Seasonally, Europe is entering a period of withdrawal from storage facilities.

Filling level of European storage facilities by country

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

Particularly low storage levels of 60-80% are observed in Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Slovakia. At the same time, storage levels in Poland, Italy, France, Romania, and Portugal have reached 90-100%.

Electricity generation by source

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

Compared to last week, the US48 energy balance for November 12, 2025, is characterized by an increase in gas generation (+1.5%) and coal generation (+1.6%) and a decrease in wind generation (-3%) and nuclear generation (-1%).



This analysis was conducted in cooperation with Anastasia Volkova, analyst of LSE.

