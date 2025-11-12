How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Tuesday, November 11, 2025, features a light economic calendar but a crowded lineup of Federal Reserve speakers. Markets will be parsing remarks from key policymakers, including John Williams, Christopher Waller, Susan Collins, and Raphael Bostic, for clues about future rate decisions and the balance between growth and inflation.

The 10-Year Treasury auction at 1PM ET adds another layer of interest as traders gauge demand for long-term government debt amid shifting expectations for monetary easing. With little in the way of hard data, intraday movement may come from sudden headline risk or reaction to tone shifts from Fed officials.

Expect sporadic volatility, particularly during speaker windows. Patience, clear level focus, and strong risk control remain key as markets navigate a fundamentally quiet but headline-sensitive trading session.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 684.50, where buyers are looking to maintain recent strength after a quiet start to the week. If support holds here, a lift into 685.60 may develop, followed by a move into 686.75. Continued momentum could extend into 687.90, and if risk appetite remains healthy, the tape may stretch into 689.10. Each push higher would suggest that buyers are continuing to lean into this week's low-volume strength.

If SPY breaks below 684.50, sellers may test conviction quickly near 683.25. A break there opens the door toward 682.00, with continued weakness potentially dragging the index into 680.75. If pressure intensifies, price may explore 679.40. The tone will depend heavily on whether buyers step back in on shallow dips or allow downside acceleration.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens the morning at 624.50, with bulls attempting to preserve momentum. If they can stabilize, a move into 625.75 may follow, with continued strength lifting price into 627.00. A stronger session could see an advance toward 628.25, and if flows remain constructive, QQQ might tag 629.55. Each higher step would reflect buyers defending leadership in the tech-heavy index.

If 624.50 fails, sellers could push into 623.25, where early reactions will matter. Losing that level may open space toward 621.95. Should weakness persist, a test into 620.65 could occur. If bearish momentum grows, price may probe 619.35 before finding balance.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins the session at 275.50, with buyers aiming to build on last week's positive momentum. Holding above this level could open the door toward 276.40. If that level holds firm, continued buying may lift the tape into 277.25 and potentially 278.10. A strong follow-through could even carry AAPL toward 279.00, signaling conviction returning to the name.

If Apple fails to hold 275.50, a pullback into 274.55 may emerge. A decisive move through that level could lead price into 273.60. If pressure expands, the next test arrives at 272.65. Continued selling may guide Apple down into 271.70 before stabilizing attempts appear.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades at 509.75, where buyers are watching to see if they can turn the recent consolidation into renewed momentum. A push into 511.10 may unfold, with strength there potentially lifting price into 512.40. Sustained buying could drive MSFT toward 513.75, and if momentum persists, a stretch target near 515.00 may come into view.

If MSFT slips below 509.75, sellers may aim for 508.40. A deeper breakdown can test 507.05. Continued downside could reach 505.70, with heavier pressure bringing price into 504.35. These levels help define the battle line between short-term dip buyers and sellers pressing for retracement.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 195.00, where bulls will try to stabilize after recent mixed action. A move higher into 196.10 could form, with continuation into 197.25 if momentum builds. Persistent strength may lead to 198.40, and with additional upside drive, price could stretch into 199.55. These moves would highlight improving sentiment within semiconductors.

If 195.00 fails, sellers could steer price into 193.85. A breakdown there might allow movement toward 192.70. Continued weakness could bring NVDA into 191.50, and if downside accelerates, a deeper test toward 190.30 becomes possible. Watch for volume to confirm direction in these thin post-holiday conditions.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts at 293.25, with buyers attempting to hold the recent recovery trend intact. If support builds, price could rise into 294.40. Continued follow-through might drive GOOGL into 295.55. If enthusiasm broadens, the stock could press into 296.70 and possibly 297.85. Sustained strength above that zone would underscore bullish continuation potential.

If GOOGL loses 293.25, sellers may drag price into 292.10. A failure to stabilize there can open a slide toward 290.90. Further weakness could reach 289.75. If pressure builds, a heavier rotation could pull price into 288.55, marking a reversion toward last week's midpoint.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 629.25, where bulls will look to defend after consolidating recent gains. A lift into 631.10 may come first, followed by an advance toward 632.95. If momentum continues, Meta could target 634.85, and a stronger tape may push into 636.75. Each step higher signals improving appetite from institutional buyers.

If 629.25 fails, sellers may pressure Meta into 627.40. A break here could test 625.60. If momentum builds, price might fall toward 623.85. Further weakness can take Meta into 622.00, where traders will gauge whether buyers return to defend trend support.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins at 440.75, with buyers seeking to sustain recent stabilization. If early momentum holds, price could lift into 442.25. Continuation may bring 443.70 into view, with further upside possibly carrying into 445.15. If enthusiasm broadens across growth names, Tesla might test 446.60 as its higher boundary.

If Tesla loses 440.75, sellers may guide price into 439.25. A break there could send the stock toward 437.75. Continued downside could bring Tesla into 436.20, and with heavier selling, a test into 434.75 could develop before balance returns.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.