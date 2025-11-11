MediTrust CEO: Migration From Legacy Tech Is A Major Challenge For Greater AI Adoption In Insurance

The healthcare payor platform's founder and CEO Seth Zhang said AI can help insurance companies boost their efficiency, but achieving consistent accuracy is a key obstacle

Innovative healthcare payor platform Shanghai MediTrust Health Technology Group Co. Ltd. last week introduced mind42.ins, its next-generation AI platform for insurers, at a major trade show in Shanghai. It unveiled the new product as its founder and CEO discussed the opportunities and challenges surrounding AI in the insurance sector at a separate event in Hong Kong.

Two camps are rapidly emerging in the insurance sector when it comes to AI – a highly optimistic side that believes the technology can completely replace all human roles, and a more bearish group that fears errors in high precision decisions, said MediTrust founder and CEO Seth Zhang. He noted that getting insurers to migrate from their legacy IT systems to more AI-driven workflows remains a major challenge to greater AI adoption, along with the highly fragmented nature and lack of standardization of data throughout those systems.

To tackle the fragmentation problem, MediTrust is using AI agents that can function as "domain experts" to augment professional decision-making processes, even in imperfect data environments, Zhang said.

"The future competitiveness of AI enterprises will depend on their irreplaceability within the ‘efficiency improvement – cost optimization – ecosystem win-win' value chain," he said last Wednesday during a healthtech panel at the Hong Kong Fintech Week and StartmeupHK Festival 2025. He noted that this strategy is core to building a better healthcare payment ecosystem and powering MediTech's dual solutions for pharmaceutical companies and insurers.

Zhang was in the city as his company pursues a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with big names Goldman Sachs, CICC and HSBC as co-sponsors.

The company's investors also include big names like Ant Group – the financial affiliate of Alibaba – as well as Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and HSBC. Its platform offers a closed-loop range of services covering payer access service, patient management and optimization of diversified payment gateways for innovative drugs. MediTrust also serves companies from the pharmaceutical and health insurance industries in areas such as product design, precise pricing, risk management and claims processing.

At a separate event in Shanghai, MediTrust also unveiled its mind42.ins intelligent hub platform, a large model for insurer decision-making powered by its self-developed mind42.ai AI platform, which combines AI with the nearly 400 million real insurance and medical claims data entries gathered by the company in the eight years since its founding.

Clients can use the platform to help in their decision-making processes for functions such as product design, marketing promotion and claims operation. Leveraging its vast repository of real insurance and medical claims records at the end of last year, the system enables AI-driven medical claim reviews covering over 60% of cases, cutting the average processing time to under 10 minutes.

The number 42 from the platform's name, "mind42.ai," is drawn from the classic science fiction novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," where it is designated as the "Ultimate Answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything." MediTrust says it seeks to leverage the power of AI and data to convert intricate and fragmented information to aid insurance companies in uncovering the "ultimate answer" for commercial health insurance.

