How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Today begins the week with a light economic schedule due to the ongoing shutdown. At 11AM ET, the New York Fed one-year inflation expectations will be released, followed by a 3 and 6 Month Bill Auction at 11:30AM ET. Later, at 1PM ET, the Treasury will conduct a 3 Year Note Auction. Meanwhile, the Senate has voted to move forward on reopening the government, suggesting that key economic data releases may resume potentially later in the week.

With limited scheduled catalysts, price movement is likely to be reactive, driven by breaking headlines and order flow rather than steady directional trend. This environment rewards patience and precise execution. Stay focused, wait for clean setups, and manage risk carefully.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 676.85, where buyers are looking to establish early support. If they can firm up the bid here, a move into 678.00 may take shape, offering bulls a chance to demonstrate control. Continued strength could guide price into 679.20, with upward momentum carrying into 680.35. If buyers remain confident through the morning session, a stretch toward 681.55 becomes possible. Each step higher would reflect a steady rebuilding of demand after recent two-way volatility.

If SPY fails to hold 676.85, sellers may quickly pressure price into 675.70. A breakdown there could lead to a push toward 674.50. If buyers do not respond meaningfully, the tape may slide toward 673.35. A heavier downside extension may carry price into 672.10, signaling sellers gaining more intraday control.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 618.25, and bulls will want to steady the tape around this level. A lift into 619.25 may be the first sign buyers are stepping in. Continued progress could pull price toward 620.40, with momentum possibly extending into 621.55. If broader risk appetite firms up, QQQ may stretch into 622.70. These upward moves would indicate buyers gradually re-engaging in the large-cap tech space.

If QQQ loses 618.25, sellers may draw price into 617.10. A decisive break here may shift tone toward 615.95. If weakness persists, price could move into 614.80, and a deeper slide may carry into 613.65. Each successive level lower suggests buyers temporarily stepping aside while sellers probe for liquidity.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple starts the morning at 269.50, where buyers will look to stabilize recent pullbacks. If support builds, price may climb into 270.40. Sustained strength can carry AAPL into 271.35, with momentum possibly reaching 272.25. If sentiment improves across tech, a push toward 273.10 is not out of the question. These laddered advances would show buyers working to regain short-term structure.

If Apple slips under 269.50, selling pressure may bring price into 268.65. A continued pull may move the stock into 267.80. If buyers still do not respond, price may slide into 266.90. A heavier extension lower could then test 266.05, signaling sellers applying firmer control over the intraday auction.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT)

Microsoft begins at 501.75, where bulls are hoping to form a base. If support holds, the tape may lift into 503.00. Continued momentum could see price work toward 504.20, and if buyers stay active, MSFT may advance into 505.45. A strong session could stretch into 506.70. These steps higher reflect buyers gaining confidence in large-cap leadership after recent retracement.

If MSFT fails to defend 501.75, sellers may lean price down into 500.55. A breakdown could open a move into 499.30. If weakness persists, price may move into 498.05. A heavier downside extension could reach 496.85, suggesting broader hesitation across tech and index heavyweights.

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)

NVIDIA trades at 194.00 to start the session, and bulls will look to treat this level as a pivot. A lift into 194.85 may develop if buyers show interest. Sustained demand could carry price into 195.75, with a further push into 196.65. If momentum picks up across semiconductors, NVDA may reach toward 197.55. These levels represent buyers attempting to rebuild structure following recent rangebound chop.

If NVIDIA breaks below 194.00, sellers may draw price toward 193.10. Continued weakness may carry into 192.20. If buyers remain absent, a move into 191.35 may unfold. A deeper slide could bring NVDA into 190.45, signaling more cautious risk appetite in high beta names.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 284.50, where bulls will try to stabilize the tape. If buyers hold the line, a move into 285.35 may form. Continued strength could allow price to work toward 286.25, with an extension into 287.15 possible in a healthier tape. A stronger afternoon may bring a test of 288.05. These incremental pushes upward would reflect improving sentiment within communication services.

If GOOGL slips under 284.50, sellers may guide price toward 283.55. A breakdown here can expose 282.55. If pressure persists, price could move into 281.60. A heavier downside extension may carry into 280.65, signaling buyers stepping back while sellers press advantage.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta starts at 633.25, and bulls will attempt to hold this level as a base for continuation. If support forms, price may move into 635.10. Continued follow-through could lift META toward 636.90. If momentum expands, price may stretch into 638.75. A stronger upside day may push toward 640.55, reflecting re-engagement in growth and communication names.

If Meta loses 633.25, sellers may pressure price into 631.45. A break there could bring a move into 629.60. If buyers do not engage, price may slip into 627.80. A further decline may carry toward 626.00, showing sellers attempting to reclaim short-term control.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins at 438.50, where buyers will try to stabilize early trade. If they succeed, a move into 439.85 may unfold. Continued strength can guide price into 441.25. If momentum increases, TSLA may work toward 442.65. A strong session could carry into 444.05. These upside steps show buyers testing demand resilience after recent chop.

If Tesla loses 438.50, sellers may draw price toward 437.10. A continued slide could bring 435.65 into view. If weakness persists, price may move into 434.20. A heavier downside extension may test 432.80, signaling sellers trying to assert control.

