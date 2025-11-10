Valuation Fatigue Meets Data Blackout — Wall Street Drifts As Confidence Erodes

Market Overview

Wall Street closed out the week on a weaker note as concerns over stretched tech valuations, policy paralysis, and deteriorating consumer sentiment converged. U.S. equity futures pointed to another soft open on Friday, with the Nasdaq 100 down 0.6%, extending its worst weekly decline since March.

After a year powered by AI-related optimism, markets are showing valuation fatigue. Analysts note that enthusiasm around monetization of AI and corporate cost-savings is fading as spending within the ecosystem increasingly appears circular "tech funding tech." CFRA's Sam Stovall described it as "a typical early-November pullback" triggered by lofty valuations and the absence of new catalysts.

The VIX, Wall Street's fear gauge, climbed to a two-week high before easing slightly, reflecting hedging demand into the weekend. Despite solid Q3 earnings, with 83% of S&P 500 companies beating estimates, the highest since 2021, investors appear unconvinced that earnings momentum can offset macro headwinds.

Policy and Macro Backdrop

The longest U.S. government shutdown in history has created an unprecedented data vacuum. With the Labor Department unable to release employment figures, the Federal Reserve, markets, and households are effectively "flying blind." Private employment data has sent mixed signals, and policymakers remain split ahead of the December FOMC meeting on whether to extend rate cuts or pause.

The University of Michigan survey reinforced this uncertainty, showing consumer sentiment collapsing to 50.3, the weakest since mid-2022, as households grow more pessimistic about job security and inflation. Treasury yields eased modestly, with the 10-year near 4.09% and the 2-year at 3.55%, steepening the 2s10s curve to above 50 bps — signaling that investors expect further Fed easing but remain cautious on growth.

Sector and Flow Dynamics Analysis

Our US flow data indicates a continued institutional rotation into defensive sectors, including utilities, staples, and healthcare, while high-beta tech names and consumer cyclicals saw net outflows.

In contrast, airline stocks AAL, DAL, UAL, fell sharply after the administration's directive to reduce flights amid air-traffic controller shortages — another visible symptom of the shutdown's real-world drag.

Tesla (TSLA) fell despite shareholder approval of Elon Musk's record-setting pay package, while Block (SQ) plunged 14% after missing profit expectations, highlighting that even fintech growth names are no longer immune to valuation compression.

Forward View

Next week's $125B Treasury supply (3-, 10-, 30-year maturities) will test the market's risk appetite as yields hover near recent lows. Meanwhile, a potential Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could force the Treasury to revise its issuance schedule, raising the prospect of higher long-term yields.

Until the government reopens and visibility returns, risk-taking will likely remain constrained, with macro funds preserving cash and tilting portfolios toward quality and duration.

