Back in August when the 14F filings deadline had passed I wrote about some of the latest picks of UK-based growth investment Baillie Gifford. For those who are not away Baillie Gifford is widely regarded as one of the best long-term growth stock investors of all time.

This firm has spotting and investing in the trends and companies that were changing the world since 1907.Thier first big score was financing and investing in Asian rubber plants as the Model T began to catch on in the US sending demand for tires skyrocketing.

From the beginning they have succeeded by identifying those companies with the potential to change the world. They invest early and hang on until the growth stops.

Baillie Gifford has owned Amazon since 2004 and Microsoft (MSFT) since 2001.

They bought Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL during the market collapse in 2008 and have held on through thick and thin.

It is not just tech companies either.

Baillie bought Moody's back in 2001 right after 9-11 and scooped up shares of Pepsi during the worst of the bear market in 2202.

The firm still owns both today.

Back in August I pointed out four positions that the firm had opened in companies that appeared to have the potential to be world beaters.

All four are higher with average gains of 30%.

As is usually the case, the firm has filed its third quarter filing well ahead of the deadline and I have found four my companies have shown that this growth stock detective has added to its portfolios.

They may not all become massive winners but if just one becomes a stock worth holding for decades it could deliver life-changing profits.

Figma (Ticker: FIG) has become the creative world's digital backbone. Once a scrappy upstart taking on Adobe, Figma has now turned into a global design and collaboration platform used by everyone from startups to Fortune 500 giants. Its browser-based model was ahead of its time, allowing entire teams to design and iterate in real time — and that shift to cloud-native creativity is just getting started. The company's subscription base continues to expand rapidly, and as more enterprises standardize their design systems, Figma is embedding itself deep into their workflow. It is no longer just a design tool; it is the operating system for visual collaboration, and the optionality ahead — in AI-assisted creation, developer integration, and enterprise workflow management — is enormous.

HeartFlow (Ticker: HTFL) is redefining how we diagnose and treat heart disease — a $30 billion market that has been waiting for innovation. The company's AI-powered, non-invasive cardiac imaging platform creates a 3D model of a patient's arteries, helping doctors identify blockages without traditional angiograms or risky procedures. The technology is FDA-cleared, Medicare-reimbursed, and is already gaining traction with major hospital systems. As payers push for cost efficiency and precision medicine gains traction, HeartFlow's solution sits squarely at the intersection of data, diagnostics, and healthcare economics. Its recurring revenue model, strong IP moat, and expanding clinical adoption position as one of the most exciting long-term growth stories in medtech.

Knife River (Ticker: KNF) may not have the flash of Silicon Valley, but it has something much better: tangible, physical growth tied to the backbone of the American economy. Spun out from MDU Resources, Knife River is a pure-play construction materials company supplying aggregate, cement, and asphalt to infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects across the U.S. It is a direct beneficiary of the ongoing infrastructure boom, the reshoring of U.S. manufacturing, and the need to rebuild roads, bridges, and grids for a new energy era. Knife River's operating margins are rising as it consolidates regional markets and invests in automation. This is a growth story rooted in hard assets, pricing power, and long-term demand visibility, the kind that can quietly compound for years.

EQT Corporation (Ticker: EQT) is the nation's largest natural gas producer and one of the most important players in the global energy transition. Under CEO Toby Rice, EQT has evolved from a cyclical gas driller into a highly disciplined, technology-driven operator. With vast Appalachian Basin reserves and world-class efficiency, EQT is positioned to be a cornerstone supplier for the coming wave of U.S. LNG exports. EQT is poised to play a huge role in supplying the energy that fuels the growth of AI and data centers and the rest of the US economy for decades. It only takes one massive long-term winner to change your life. Stealing ideas form a company that has been finding these opportunities for 118 years just makes sense.