EU Split On Climate Ambitions Vs. Industrial Competitiveness

The European Union (EU) has allocated €2.9 billion to net-zero technology projects amid growing criticism that its push to "significantly reduce" greenhouse gas emissions comes at the cost of industrial competitiveness.

The funding will strengthen Europe's technological leadership and speed up the deployment of innovative decarbonization solutions, the European Commission (EC) said in a press release on Monday. The selected 61 projects span 19 industrial sectors in 18 countries, the EC said.

The funded projects have the potential to reduce about 221 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent over their first decade of operation. That is comparable to the annual emissions of 9.9 million average European cars.

The latest tranche has raised questions about the competitiveness of European companies as they comply with EU regulations to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Analysts have argued that the economic costs are too high, even as EU members squabble internally about suitable emission levels.

Climate policies have led to "expensive energy" that has eroded the EU's industrial base, and resulted in many people losing "well-paid jobs," Michael A. Arouet wrote on X on Wednesday. "The same products are made in Asia with much more emissions. Then they are shipped to Europe with even more emissions."

EU Members Divided Over Emissions Targets

The 27 EU members had divided over how to meet emissions targets ahead of the UN climate summit in Brazil from November 10-21. Germany and Italy have warned that phasing out combustion engines will harm their automobile industries. Eastern European states have argued that their energy systems can't adapt quickly enough, Deutsche Welle reported.

After months of political impasse, the EU's environment ministers agreed on Wednesday to adopt the bloc's domestic climate target of a 90% net reduction in GHG emissions by 2040 compared to 1990 levels.

For Germany, officials do not want climate policies to hurt the country's economy as it shows signs of recovery. Industrial production rose 1.3% month-on-month in September, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said today.

The country's automotive industry supported the increase. Production in Germany's largest industrial branch increased 12.3% month-on-month in September. This followed a 16.7% decline month-on-month in August.

Spain's industrial production rose by 1.7% year-on-year in September 2025, following a downwardly revised 3.3% increase in the prior month. Italy's industrial production fell by 2.4% month-on-month in August, worse than market expectations of a 0.4% decline.

Italy will announce its September industrial production data on November 12.

EU Shows Signs of Manufacturing Growth

The EU debate about emissions comes as the Euro Area shows signs of mild manufacturing growth. Output across the Euro Area expanded in October, stretching the current run of expansion into an eighth month, S&P Global said on Monday.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, a measure of the overall health of the eurozone manufacturing sector compiled by S&P Global, posted 50.0 in October. The Eurozone had reported higher output levels, despite stagnant new orders.

Looking ahead, eurozone manufacturers have expressed optimism that output levels will be higher in 12 months.

"The state of the eurozone's manufacturing sector can be summed up as fragile in Germany, in recession in France, persistently weak in Italy, and showing only subdued growth," Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said. "France is significantly dampening demand for industrial goods across other eurozone countries, where it ranks among the top trading partners."

EU Policies Hurt Company Competitiveness

For Jeroen Blokland, Founder of the Blokland Smart Multi-Asset Fund, the Europeans are fighting the "wrong battle." EU emissions fell 35% from 1990 levels, as China's emissions are up nearly 400% since then, he said.

"China's emissions are nearly five times those of the EU," Blokland said on X. "This has little to do with being pro or anti climate change/measures but with common sense. EU politicians can achieve the biggest emissions results, not at home, but by engaging in diplomacy with China."

The EU climate policies put EU companies at a clear disadvantage to their Chinese and US counterparts. In 2024, industrial electricity prices in the EU reached €0.199 per kWh, compared to €0.082 per kWh in China and €0.075 per kWh in the US, according to Eurostat data on the BusinessEurope website.

"This stark price disparity directly impacts the EU's industrial competitiveness," BusinessEurope, the leading advocate for growth and competitiveness for European companies, said.

"China, India, and the United States cannot be happier," Blokland said. "Everything outside climate is literally up for grabs."

