AMD Earnings Are Here

Markets fade from highs as speculative assets drop, tech reports hit, and Bitcoin tries to lead a recovery…

Markets Pull Back from the Highs

After reaching all-time highs, the market is now pulling back a couple percentage points… a healthy correction, some say, but something to watch. Sentiment has tumbled off a cliff. Many speculative names, small caps, speculative tech, alt-coins, are down 20-30% from recent highs, while mega-caps remain resilient and barely budged.

The pattern: a narrowing leadership set where size and profitability win, and riskier, high-beta names get punished. A bounce today could matter given how stretched sentiment was.

Earnings in focus: AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reported its Q3 2025 results: revenue surged 36% YoY to $9.25 billion, and EPS came in at $1.20, topping expectations. However, the growth was led by gaming and PC segments (which rose 73% YoY to $4.0B) while the datacenter business grew only 22% to $4.3B. That mixed mix raised concern that acceleration in AI/datacenter is still lagging valuations.

The narrative: strong numbers, but not blow-out in the infrastructure/AI side… suggesting valuations may be outpacing execution.

Bitcoin Bounces, but Risk Remains

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other crypto assets are trying to lead a recovery, but given the pullback in speculative risk assets, the upside isn't guaranteed. If BTC bounces cleanly and holds key support, it could renew risk appetite; if it fails, the broader market might slip further. Keep crypto on your radar… it's a bellwether for the speculative risk cycle.

