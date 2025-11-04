How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's session is expected to be relatively quiet on the economic front but carries potential for sharp, reactive moves given the light data schedule. With only the Redbook Retail Sales at 8:55AM ET, traders' attention shifts toward tomorrow's Supreme Court hearing on Trump's tariffs, which could shape market expectations for trade and policy ahead of year-end.

Thin liquidity can often create exaggerated price swings, so traders should anticipate fast, unpredictable intraday movement. Watch for headline-driven volatility, particularly in sectors sensitive to trade and policy developments. Stay disciplined, trade your plan, and manage risk carefully as markets navigate this headline-sensitive environment.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 676.50, with buyers looking to keep price anchored above this mark. If strength continues, upside targets may open toward 677.75 and 678.90. Should momentum hold, traders could look for extensions into 680.25 and 681.40, where supply zones may test conviction. Continued accumulation near those levels would reflect institutional support carrying over from yesterday's trade.

If SPY fails to maintain 676.50, sellers may drag price into 675.20, followed by a retest of 674.00. A deeper fade could expose 672.75 and possibly 671.40, where dip buyers might attempt to stabilize price. If they fail to defend that area, watch for acceleration toward prior demand levels as volatility increases on light liquidity.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens the day at 623.75, and bulls will want to keep this area intact to maintain recent momentum. If the index firms here, upside could target 625.15 and then 626.50. A continued push through 627.75 may bring 629.00 into view, showing follow-through strength from tech buyers as markets digest yesterday's tape.

If 623.75 breaks down, sellers could test 622.30, where short-term bids might appear. A decisive loss of that level would likely pressure QQQ into 620.80, with further weakness extending to 619.25. If volatility spikes, the index could slide into 617.75 before buyers consider stepping back in.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple starts at 267.00, with bulls hoping to build on recent resilience. A push above here may invite momentum into 268.10 and 269.25, where traders will gauge appetite for continuation. Sustained buying through 270.35 could extend into 271.50, indicating stronger conviction returning to the name ahead of tomorrow's event-driven session.

If 267.00 fails, bears could press Apple into 265.85 and then 264.70. Below that, selling pressure might intensify toward 263.50 and possibly 262.40, where the stock could find temporary footing. Each lower step would reflect fading optimism as traders stay cautious amid uncertain macro catalysts.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades at 513.00, and buyers will look to hold this base for a potential rebound. If strength builds, targets include 514.20 and 515.40, with more aggressive buying possibly lifting MSFT toward 516.65 and 517.85. This would mark renewed interest in large caps ahead of tomorrow's broader headlines.

Should 513.00 give way, sellers may aim for 511.80 and 510.55. A breakdown through that region could invite deeper profit-taking into 509.30, with further weakness potentially sliding toward 508.00. Buyers will likely defend dips near those lower areas if sentiment steadies later in the session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 202.75, where bulls will want to see early support to prevent momentum loss. If that level holds, a recovery could develop toward 204.00, with continued strength stretching into 205.25 and 206.50. A break above those levels might invite a short-covering push into 207.75, signaling buyers reestablishing control.

If price slips below 202.75, expect sellers to probe 201.50, with a heavier pullback driving NVDA toward 200.25. Continued weakness could send price toward 198.90 and possibly 197.65. The name remains sensitive to market tone and could experience quick reversals on lighter volume.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins at 279.00, and a stable open here could give way to momentum targeting 280.35 and 281.70. If buyers sustain control, a move toward 283.00 and 284.25 is possible, reflecting confidence returning to the broader communication sector.

If 279.00 breaks, a fade into 277.65 could follow. A sharper selloff might test 276.30 and 275.00, with continued weakness risking a dip toward 273.75. If pressure persists, expect reactive swings as traders reposition around broader tech sentiment.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta trades at 630.00, where bulls are looking to stabilize after recent volatility. A lift through 632.00 could drive price toward 634.25, and continued strength may open 636.50 and 638.75. Buyers reclaiming those levels would signal improving sentiment across social media stocks.

If 630.00 fails, price could retrace into 627.85 and 625.65. Further downside momentum could reach 623.50 and possibly 621.25, where support might finally appear. A lack of defense there could invite heavier liquidation heading into tomorrow's session.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 457.00, and early strength could push the stock toward 458.75 and 460.40. Continued buying through those areas may spark momentum into 462.00 and 463.65. Sustained progress would suggest short-term stabilization following its recent consolidation.

If 457.00 gives way, bears could aim for 455.35, followed by 453.70. A continued breakdown may expose 452.00 and 450.25. Should those levels fail, Tesla might see heavier pressure into lower support zones before any attempt to rebound.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.